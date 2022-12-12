The next 10 years of games and entertainment

The Next 10 main illustration: Myriam Wares

In celebration of The Hamden Journal’s 10 year anniversary, we’ve decided to do it up right with a special issue we’re calling The Next 10. But rather than look back, we’re looking forward, deep into the future.

What will gaming and entertainment look like in the year 2023? Don’t just take our word for it. We’ve brought in internationally-renowned artists, visionaries, game designers, and directors to imagine what the future will look like in the stuff we care about.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Fortnite, from Pokémon to scary movies, we’ve got the experts telling us where they think everything is going. We’re just along for the ride.