Ah. April Fools’ Day. The dreaded day when publishers like The The Hamden Journal have to second guess every news story or potential tip that lands in our Gmail inbox. Thankfully, when it comes to deals, things are often exactly what they appear to be. Take today’s discount on Apple’s sixth-gen iPad Mini, which is currently matching its all-time low of $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon in the 64GB configuration with Wi-Fi.

My colleague Dan Seifert recently heralded Apple’s newest iPad Mini as one of the best tablets for reading, but it’s suitable for a lot more than just burning through whatever the latest BookTok craze might be (spoiler: it’s still Colleen Hoover). The revamped tablet is essentially a pint-sized version of the iPad Air but with an 8.3-inch screen that’s easier to hold than the 10.9-inch panel on the latter. What’s more, the 2021 Mini boasts a USB-C port, a speedy A15 Bionic chip, and compatibility with the second-gen Apple Pencil — something that can’t be said of the cheapest model in Apple’s tablet lineup.

The last couple of weeks or so has been ripe with earbud deals, offering solid discounts on everything from Google’s Pixel A-Series (now $79) to Jabra’s ultra-reliable Elite 3 (now just under $60). That said, we think the current $82 discount on Sony’s WF-1000XM4, which knocks them back down to just $198 at Amazon and Best Buy, is the standout. The XM4 feature wireless charging, noise cancellation that’s nearly on par with that of Bose, and warm sound that revels in the mid-low frequencies. Plus, now that Sony has rolled out multipoint support to the XM4 alongside a range of other wireless earbuds, our biggest gripe with Sony’s flagship model has been officially addressed.

Google’s Pixel 6A is currently the best phone you can get for under $500. Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The The Hamden Journal

Unsurprisingly, the Google Pixel 6A continues to be one of the best values in the world of smartphones, one you can currently get in an unlocked configuration for $299 ($150 off) — an all-time low — at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. What’s more, the latter retailer is offering an additional $50 off when you activate the device on one of the three major carriers, specifically AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

We’ve covered the Pixel 6A a lot, namely because Google keeps discounting it so much! The Android phone offers a lot of bang for the buck given it features a great (albeit, slightly dated) camera system and the same Google Tensor processor found in Google’s last-gen flagship, the Pixel 6. The phone’s 6.1-inch display is also a nice, friendly size that feels just right to many of us. Sure, the Pixel 7A is likely to make its debut at Google I/O next month, but the 6A is still a worthwhile purchase at its current promo price.

Sonos’ latest smart speaker, the Era 100, might be the new default for some, but there are plenty of cheaper alternatives for those looking to get into the smart home game without dropping a cool $249. Amazon’s fourth-gen Echo is a prime example, and is currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target on sale for $64.99 ($25 off).

The sound is not going to be as rich or as detailed as it might be with a higher-end speaker, but the latest Echo sounds remarkably robust, with a little bit of stereo separation and an admirable amount of bass for its size. It also packs all the Alexa-based smarts we’ve come to associate with Echo devices, along with the ability to serve as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender thanks to a recent OTA update that landed in the fall.