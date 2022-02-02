The new trailer for The Boys spinoff Diabolical reveals its animation styles

Season 3 of Amazon Studios’ dark satirical superhero series The Boys won’t debut until June, but the animated anthology series set in the same world is right around the corner, debuting in March.

A new teaser for The Boys Presents: Diabolical is framed as an in-universe ad for the fast-food chain Vought-A-Burger, one of the many subsidiaries of the series’ sprawling corporation Vought International. Like the shorter previous teaser earlier this month, this one has plenty of raunchy jokes and gratuitous gore, in keeping with the show’s tone. It also has a neat blend of animation styles, showcasing how different episodes will have different visual styles.

The new teaser also focuses on introducing an impressive voice cast for the anthology. It includes, but is not limited to: Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung. More actors involved will be revealed at a later date.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical will hit Prime Video on March 4.