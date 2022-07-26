The new Samsung art-inspired The Frame TV is cheaper than ever today

It’s too hot to go outside (at least here in California), so if you – like me – are spending a lot of quality time with the TV while feeling guilty about the lack of culture in your life, you might appreciate today’s deal. Samsung’s latest version of The Frame is a unique 4K TV like no other that, in a way, brings a little bit of the museum experience home that you can enjoy in between binging on your favorite shows. That’s because – when you’re not using it – the gorgeous screen displays artwork that, thanks to the new anti-glare, low-reflection matte coating, bears a remarkable resemblance to an actual canvas painting you see hanging in museums. When turned on, however, it transforms into a QLED TV with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and support for several streaming apps.

Just note that, unlike most other televisions in this price range, the latest Frame doesn’t offer Dolby Vision support and lacks full-array local dimming. If that doesn’t bother you, however, Woot is selling the TV today in various configurations at a new all-time low. Right now, you can buy the 43-inch model at Woot for $739.99 instead of $997.99 from Woot, or the 55-inch model for $1,144.99 instead of $1,499.99.

If you plan on flying during your summer vacation, you’re likely about to find yourself in a crowded airport and plane, which is why it might be a good idea to pick up a pair of noise-canceling earbuds ahead of time. Fortunately, Best Buy is selling Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro in blue for just $49.99 ($80 off) on its website, as well as through its storefront on eBay. Amazon is also selling the earbuds in other colors for around $79 if you’re not a fan of the blue hue.

Best Buy’s current deal is a new record low on the budget-friendly buds, which offer good value for their price. Not only do they offer solid sound and voice call quality but also you can adjust both the balance of the noise cancellation and EQ settings. Plus, they come with a variety of ear tips for a more comfortable fit, a wireless charging case, and an IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating. Read our review.

If you missed out on the great indoor security camera deals we saw during Amazon Prime Day, you have a second chance at scoring a steep discount on the budget-friendly Blink Mini. Right now, you can purchase a pair of Amazon’s wired Blink Minis at Best Buy for just $29.99 ($35 off), which matches the best price we’ve seen on a pair.

The Blink Indoor Minis don’t feature much in the way of bells and whistles, but the security cameras still allow for two-way audio and 1080p recording. They also support night vision, offer good video and audio quality, and are easy to mount to your wall. However, as noted in our review, you’ll have to pay extra for things like cloud storage if you’re a new Blink customer, so just make sure to factor that into the overall cost.

If you want noise-canceling headphones instead of a pair of earbuds and don’t mind forking over a bit of money, you can buy Bose’s QuietComfort 45 right now for $279 instead of $329 from Amazon and Walmart. That’s not the $229 price we saw during Prime Day, but it’s still the second-best price we’ve seen on the excellent pair of lightweight headphones, which remain some of the most comfortable we’ve ever tested. Although they can’t be used while charging and don’t offer the same bassy response as our top pick for the best noise-canceling headphones — Sony’s new 1000XM5s — they’re still some of the best on the market and boast several other niceties, including EQ customization. Read our review.

Some more deals before you go…

GameStop is currently throwing in a year of Nintendo Switch Online with the purchase of select Nintendo Switch games, some of which are also discounted. Right now, for example, you can pick up the physical edition of either Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $49.94 (about $10 off). An online membership grants you access to online play as well as classic NES and SNES titles and typically starts at $19.99 a year.

Target is offering a rare bundle deal containing the 256GB Meta Quest 2. Right now, the retailer is throwing in a Quest 2 Elite Strap — which typically sells for $49.99 — when you buy the virtual reality headset for $399.99 (its full retail price). The excellent headset offers 120Hz refresh rate support for select games, a sharp screen, and the ability to connect wirelessly to gaming PCs. Read our review.

Readers of The The Hamden Journal can buy Xiaomi’s 34-inch Mi curved gaming monitor for $580 from Wellbots instead of $699 when you use promo code VERGEGAMING . This is a good minimalist gaming monitor with a decent 3440 x 1440 display that we liked when we reviewed it in 2020. The deal comes with a one-year warranty, too, but keep in mind that Xiaomi doesn’t have a massive presence in the US, so there’s a question mark over how helpful US customer support will be if you find yourself in need of some assistance.

. This is a good minimalist gaming monitor with a decent 3440 x 1440 display that we liked when we reviewed it in 2020. The deal comes with a one-year warranty, too, but keep in mind that Xiaomi doesn’t have a massive presence in the US, so there’s a question mark over how helpful US customer support will be if you find yourself in need of some assistance. You can currently buy RavPower’s 90W, two-port charger, which is speedy enough that it should be able to charge a MacBook Pro within two hours, for just $19.90 instead of $74.99 at checkout when you use promo code DNL434. The The Hamden Journal’s Antonio G. Di Benedetto owns one of these and says it’s a great charger he uses to quickly juice up his MacBook, although you can also use it to charge your Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy phone, and a variety of other devices.