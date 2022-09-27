The new NBA app introduces a TikTok-like vertical video feed

The TikTok-like video feed will feature content from games. | Image: NBA

TikTok’s vertically-oriented, curated approach to social video has transformed feeds for better and worse, and the NBA is next in line with its newly redesigned app for Android and iOS.

A major part of its individualized user experience is a “For You” vertical video feed that will show highlights from NBA games featuring “behind-the-scenes access to players and teams,” NBA-related shows, content from influencers, and the SiriusXM show NBA Today as well as showcase partnered channels like Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.

Another modern social media feature the new NBA app includes is its “stories.” Similar to Snapchat, Instagram, and others, it has a horizontal selection of expiring videos that show top plays or dunks and other…

