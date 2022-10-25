The new Motorola Razr has arrived in Europe, but there’s no release date yet

Motorola’s third-gen Razr foldable has finally arrived in Europe (via Android Police). The device was first released in China back in August and will cost £949 or €1,199 (about $1,080 or $1,185 USD) once it goes on sale.

Unfortunately, Motorola still hasn’t provided us with the exact European release dates in each country, but we’ll update this article if we hear back. We also don’t know when or if it will go on sale in the US.

The latest iteration of the Motorola Razr has a slightly larger 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate when unfolded. It retains the same 2.7-inch FHD Plus display when closed shut, but it’s still bigger than the 1.9-inch outer screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, leaving room for a full-size clock and more detailed notifications.

The device also features Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, along with an upgraded 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It comes with a new Flex View mode, which lets you stand the phone up when it’s folded halfway — a feature the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has.