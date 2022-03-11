The new iPad Air is up to $70 off at Walmart if you preorder now

Only the best deals on The Hamden Journal-approved gadgets get the The Hamden Journal Deals stamp of approval, so if you’re looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The new iPad Air with the M1 processor was just announced three days ago at Apple’s Peek Performance event (preorders went live this morning), but Walmart already has a stellar deal. The retailer has the 64GB Wi-Fi model of the new iPad Air in select colors for $559, a savings of $40 compared to Apple’s price.

If you need more storage, the 256GB Wi-Fi model has an even bigger discount of $70, dropping the price to $679 from its normal price of $749. This is not the first time we have seen Walmart come in hot with discounts on a new iPad preorder, but if past occasions are anything to go by, it may not last long.

The scheduled shipping date of the new iPad directly from Apple is March 18th, but these discounted preorders have a slightly longer lead time of March 24th. If you can get by with some patience, you’ll have $40 or more back in your pocket.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model, but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB) The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model, but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.