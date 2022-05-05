The new Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router is already 15 percent off

It’s not every day that you get sizable discounts on products that just came out, but today is an exception. The new Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router, which The The Hamden Journal’s Jennifer Pattison Tuohy just reviewed, is already on sale at Amazon for 15 percent off. It’s the new, top-of-the-line model from Eero, sporting a 6GHz band that eclipses gigabit speeds via Wi-Fi — at least in devices that support it. It’s also got Thread support for easier smart home integration with compatible products, and the signal from one unit can cover up to 2,000 square feet. These mesh routers also come in a two-pack to cover 4,000 square feet or a three-pack for big, multi-floored homes.

That lone Eero Pro 6E router normally costs $299, but Amazon has it discounted to $254. The next step up, a two-pack, is down to $424 from its usual $499, and the three-pack is $594 instead of $699. These prices may not be cheap (being on the cutting edge of tech rarely is), but Eero’s last-gen models from 2020 are still available with a 30 percent discount at Amazon. Read our review.

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model, supporting the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds up to 1.3Gbps and covering up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

A four-pack of Apple AirTags is currently on sale for their lowest price of $84.55 as part of Best Buy’s deal of the day. These small devices help track your personal belongings like keys or a wallet in the iPhone’s Find My app, and today’s discount is a savings of $14.45 that makes each AirTag cost about $21. (They’re normally $29 each when bought individually.)

Despite their simple use cases, AirTags have been wrapped up in controversy since launch due to stalkers using them to track the location of unsuspecting people. Apple has made efforts to address this kind of harassment, including an update to make your iPhone alert you sooner if there’s a nearby (and unknown) AirTag, but there’s still a lot of progress that we hope Apple makes in this space.

In the meantime, for those of us that just have a tendency to misplace our keys or want to keep an eye on luggage or a camera bag, today’s sale on AirTags is the most affordable way to stock up. Read our review.

AirTags (four-pack) Apple’s AirTags are unobtrusive, waterproof, and tap into the massive Find My network for out-of-range locating.

Hate pouring yourself a hot cup of coffee or tea only to get wrapped up in something that prevents you from even taking one sip before it gets cold? That’s a rhetorical question, even though a sicko such as myself may just chug it while it’s cold. For everyone else, the technology exists to avoid this conundrum entirely. The Ember Mug is a smart mug that keeps your beverage warm for as long as it sits on the included charging coaster or up to 80 minutes while on battery power. (Yes, this mug has a built-in battery.) You can even set its exact temperature in the accompanying app.

Several The Hamden Journal writers and editors are coffee fans (of both the craft and the buttons), and a handful of them swear by the convenience of these mugs. If you want to join the club, Best Buy has the 14-ounce blue Ember Mug for $129.95 as opposed to its usual $149.95. This is the larger version of Ember’s coffee mug line, and the discount drops it down to the same price as the 10-ounce cup. If you don’t need that much volume, the 10-ounce Ember comes with a $15 Target gift card when you purchase it there for the regular price of $129.95.

Ember Mug 2 (14 ounces, blue) The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps beverages hot for up to 80 minutes while on battery or all day when sitting on its plug-in coaster. The accompanying iOS and Android apps allow you to dial in a specific temperature, from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

OLED panels are all the rage, whether we’re talking about TVs or gaming monitors. While these panels usually have fairly high asking prices for the excellent color contrast and deep blacks they deliver, right now you can get a Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV with Dolby Vision and HDMI 2.1 (model OLED55-H1) for $806.54 at Amazon. This set usually runs $1,199.99, but it just hit this new low price.

Now, sacrifices are expected when opting for a more value-centric TV, and this Vizio is no exception. It may not go toe-to-toe with a comparable LG or Sony OLED — and Vizio has had some woes with its first crack at an OLED TV, like lackluster Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) performance and mediocre software — but the picture quality is still great. It’s got HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate for better gaming performance with the latest consoles. And, having built-in AirPlay 2 and Chromecast makes life a bit easier when it comes to streaming. A sizable OLED for just north of $800? It’s hard to deny the value, warts and all.

| Image: Vizio 2021 Vizio 4K OLED Smart TV (55-inch) The 2021 version of Vizio’s 4K OLED TV sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports as well as support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. It also features Vizio’s SmartCast system and built-in Chromecast.

Some more deals you shouldn’t miss: