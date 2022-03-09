The new 34-inch Alienware QD-OLED ultrawide monitor is 10 percent off

Yesterday’s big announcements from Apple included a hot, new monitor to get excited about, but we all know there are already many great displays worth your hard-earned money. Enter, today’s deal.

The new Alienware AW3423DW 34-inch QD-OLED curved ultrawide gaming monitor just landed, and while Dell has it listed for $1,307.49 (normally advertised around $1,295) there’s already a way for you to knock a cool 10 percent off and buy it for $1,165.94. Getting this deal takes a little more legwork than most of our deals, but if our initial hands-on with this new monitor is any indication, it should be worth it.

According to Slickdeals, and confirmed by the The Hamden Journal Deals team, you can subscribe to Dell’s email updates at this link and after about 30 minutes you’ll receive an email with a unique coupon code for 10 percent off Dell PCs, monitors (including this one), and accessories. Once you have that in hand, add the Alienware monitor to your cart and apply your code at checkout, where the price should be knocked down to $1,165.94 to offset the cost of sales tax, plus some. Yes, you’ll be opting-in to Dell’s email marketing, but you can unsubscribe at any time. Consider it the small price to pay for getting that rare discount while being an early adopter. Read our hands-on.

Alienware AW3423DW 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor Alienware’s AW3423DW is an ultrawide gaming monitor clocking in at 34 inches, and it’s the first in the market to ship with Samsung’s QD-OLED panel. QD-OLED promises higher brightness while maintaining vivid colors at its brightest levels.

Another big announcement from the Apple event yesterday was a refreshed iPad Air, now powered by the same M1 processor that’s in the pricier iPad Pro models. That coveted CPU should bring impressive performance to the Air line, like it did the Pros — albeit for an even more affordable price. One of the nice things about this new iPad Air is that it is the same redesigned chassis as the outgoing 2020 model, meaning all accessories are still compatible.

So, it’s a nice coincidence that Brydge is running a 20 percent off sale on its iPad keyboard cases until March 13th. If you’re getting ready to order the new 2022 iPad Air or you already own the 2020 model, the Brydge Air Max Plus is now $119.99 at Amazon and Brydge’s own site. This combination case and backlit keyboard protects the iPad when closed, while offering a more laptop-like experience with its built-in trackpad. Though running iPadOS can still be a bit wonky when it comes to multitasking, these added input methods certainly give more robust options for typing and navigating.

Brydge Air Max Plus for fourth-gen iPad Air and iPad Pro 11-inch The Brydge Air Max Plus is a detachable keyboard and trackpad for the iPad Air (2020 and 2022). It has a magnetic snap-fit case and full backlit keyboard with trackpad. Compatible with the iPad Air (fourth-gen and fifth-gen) and 11-inch iPad Pro (first-gen through third-gen).

Speaking of iPads, a popular model that has been a bit hard to come by has been the latest iPad Mini. This one seems to be a slight victim of the chip shortages, often selling for full price and with some heavy shipping delays. Right now, however, Amazon has the 64GB, Wi-Fi model in space gray for $459, a discount of $40 that matches its best price to date. While it is not on the longest delay, be aware that it is expected to ship in six days — even with Amazon Prime.

In 2021 the iPad Mini grew its display to 8.3 inches and got the same speedy A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 13 line. The Mini also gets to use the better Apple Pencil 2 and a handy USB-C charging port instead of Lightning. Read our review.

iPad Mini (2021, 64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger, edge-to-edge display that’s reminiscent of last year’s iPad Air. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.

If you have a tighter budget, the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is currently available at Walmart for $309 ($20 off). Like the iPad Mini, the new iPad received a welcome refresh in 2021. It’s now equipped with an A13 Bionic CPU and is compatible with the original Apple Pencil. It looks a lot like most regular iPads before it, complete with a Touch ID-enabled home button, though the little improvements over time make it a flexible — and affordable — device, capable enough for most people’s iPad tasks.

iPad (2021, 64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple’s latest, entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature.

Over on Google’s side of the fence, a two-pack of Google Nest Wifi routers is $209 for a limited time at Amazon. That’s $90 off for two Wi-Fi 5 routers that cover a home up to 4,400 square feet. This package is a little different than your usual Nest Wifi router with a remote Point, and while that costs a little less at $189 there are benefits to having two routers powering your mesh network — such as a total of four ethernet ports across both units.

While there are newer Wi-Fi 6 routers out there, Google’s option is still a strong option if you’re heavily invested in the Nest and Google Assistant ecosystems. If you do add any Points to the mix, they double as smart speakers while further extending your network. The Nest Wifi is also compatible with routers from Google’s previous Wifi lineup of routers. Read our review.

Google Nest Wifi Google Nest Wifi two-pack Google’s Nest Wifi system is a Wi-Fi 5 mesh router with easy setup, reliable connectivity, and fast speeds up to 500Mbps. A two-pack is designed to cover up to 4,400 square feet.

