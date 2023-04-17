The Nanoleaf Lines are $50 off to turn your room into a gamer nightclub

The Nanoleaf Lines are a pretty unusual home lighting accessory, unless you normally decorate your rooms with the kind of lights you might find in a nightclub. The colorful LEDs allow you to create sculpture-like lighting on your walls that can be one of a kind. They add quite a dynamic pop of color and flare to a home gaming, streaming, or entertainment space, especially since they can connect to Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung’s SmartThings and do things like sync to music or to what’s on a screen. For today only, you can get a nine-light kit of Nanoleaf Lines for $149.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy — their best price to date. Read our review.

From decorating your home’s interior to keeping an eye on the going-ons outside, the Google Nest Cam with floodlight is on sale for around $219.99 ($60 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Wellbots, and direct from Google. If you already have a smart home system built around Google’s ecosystem, this is the ideal floodlight camera for you. It supports facial recognition and 24/7 recording when you pay for the optional subscription, though, even without that extra charge, it can detect people, vehicles, and animals, and record up to three hours for free. The bright built-in lights can illuminate your lawn or driveway, though keep in mind that since this is a wired-only device, you’ll either have to be handy enough to tackle the install or consider hiring a pro. Read our review.

The Google Nest floodlight is essentially the same camera as the Nest Cam, but here, it’s magnetically attached to a wired base with two positionable lights. Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The The Hamden Journal

The TCL is a good pick for anyone on a fairly tight budget who just wants a TV that excels at delivering the basics, like HDR10 support, a 60Hz refresh, four HDMI ports with one supporting eARC (for soundbars), and a built-in Roku TV interface that has pretty much all the de facto streaming apps.