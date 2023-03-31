The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a new, real, and free game you can play right now

In a very sudden, very confusing surprise, Sega has shadow dropped a new Sonic the Hedgehog game for PC and Mac. The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, as baffling as that sounds, is a free murder mystery game on Steam you can download and play right now. The point-and-click adventure puts you amid the Sonic cast on a murder mystery party aboard the Mirage Express to celebrate Amy Rose’s birthday, but — gasp — the game turns out to be real as Sonic is found keeled over, dead on the floor.
I’m no fan of silly April Fools’ gags, but I’m all for lighthearted and weird headcanon experiments. So credit to Sega for going above and beyond — a day early, mind you — to not just put out that silly trailer for this game but to actually make the dang game and put it out there for free to let people enjoy.
Time to try it out on my Steam Deck.