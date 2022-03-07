The Muppets’ house band is getting its own Disney Plus show

Though most of Disney’s recent success with The Muppets has come by way of movies like Muppets Haunted Mansion, the studio is gearing up to produce another series featuring the puppet performers as they team up with a human friend.

Today, Disney announced its plans to produce The Muppets Mayhem, a new show from The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, starring Canadian Lilly Singh alongside Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, the Muppets’ longtime house band.

Co-created and written by Goldberg, longtime puppeteer Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, The Muppets Mayhem will follow as Dr. Teeth (Baretta) and the band attempt to record its first proper album under the guidance of Norah (Singh), a young A&R executive. The show is also set to be executive produced by The Muppets Studios’ David Lightbody. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Lightbody noted that while Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem have been part of the Muppets from the very beginning, the new show is meant to be the first specifically centering them.

“We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series,” Lightbody said. “They’ve been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles.”

Currently, there’s no word on when The Muppets Mayhem is set to hit Disney Plus.