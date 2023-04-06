The Motorola Moto G Power 5G has a nicer screen and 5G this time around

The 2023 version of Motorola’s all-about-battery-life Moto G Power trades some of that battery life for modern conveniences. In addition to 5G, a nicer screen and more powerful processor are on offer, so Moto’s battery claims aren’t as lofty this year, and the price is higher. While last year’s 128GB model sold for $249, this year’s edition starts at $299. Still, it might make for a budget phone that’s worth buying.

Along with a huge 5,000mAh battery, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G (Lord help me; that is actually the full product name) includes a MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor with 4GB of RAM. By the looks of it, that should be a serious upgrade from the 4G-only Helio G37 chip in the 2022 Moto G Power, which, by several accounts, stank. Naturally, there’s also 5G, which you might as well have on a new phone in 2023.

This year’s Moto G Power offers a 1080p LCD with a 120Hz top refresh rate, which is a boost from the previous version’s 720p 90Hz screen. The extra resolution is welcome on such a big screen, and the bump to 120Hz should make motion and animations noticeably smoother. There’s still a 50-megapixel main camera, some mostly useless macro and depth cameras (boo, hiss), and a headphone jack (yay!).

Two out of three of those cameras are kind of useless, but whatever. Image: Motorola

Not surprisingly, Motorola’s battery stamina claims aren’t as bold this time around. It claimed you could get up to three days of battery life on the 2022 model, but this year, it’s promising “up to 38 hours,” so a bit over a day and a half. With 5G and a more power-hungry screen, that doesn’t come as a shock.