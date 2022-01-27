The ‘Mortal Kombat’ movie is getting a sequel

Warner Bros. and New Line are creating a sequel to the Mortal Kombat film with Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater onboard, Deadline has reported. It will follow up the original R-rated film that did decent box office numbers ($83 million world wide) considering the pandemic, and was HBO Max’s most successful film to date when it launched last April.

On top of creating Moon Knight (with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke), Slater is working on Stephen King’s The Tommyknockers adaptation for Universal and an upcoming Netflix movie directed by Travis Knight. He also developed The Umbrella Academy for Netflix.

The original film was as gory as you’d expect considering the violence of the game, but screenwriter Greg Russo also tried to inject some humor. It’s not known if Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid will be involved again, but last year he said a sequel could happen “if the fans want another one.”

The original did seem designed to set up another sequel, though, with one one critic describing it as “the homework you have to do before the fun.” It received a middling 54 percent Rotten Tomato critic rating, but was appreciated more by audiences that gave it an 86 percent score.