Welcome back! The US Copyright Office (USCO) is again refusing to grant copyright for a work of art that was created by an artificial intelligence system. Dr. Stephen Thaler attempted to copyright a piece of art titled A Recent Entrance to Paradise, claiming in a second request for reconsideration of a 2019 ruling that the USCO’s “human authorship” requirement was unconstitutional.

Current copyright law only offers protections to “the fruits of intellectual labor” that “are founded in the creative powers of the [human] mind,’ according to the USCO. For now, AI has the same access to copyrighting as monkeys – that’s to say,

-Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Expect more details in the coming months.

Capcom

Capcom has announced the development of , revealing a teaser trailer featuring Ryu and Luke, a appearing at the end of Street Fighter V. The game was announced following Capcom’s Pro Tour fighting game exhibition , but there’s not much more to report at this moment. Check out the teaser – all forty seconds of it.

Continue reading.

Remember Truth Social?

Donald Trump’s Twitter-like social media platform has launched on the Apple App Store. The launch will mark the former president’s return to social media. Twitter and Facebook banned Trump following the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.

People can use the network to post “Truths,” the platform’s equivalent to tweets, and it’s possible to reshare posts on one’s timeline to expand their reach. The executive who answered questions from beta users said the company was working on a verification policy that it would publish “in the coming weeks.”

Continue reading.

The company says a technical problem is to blame.

Don’t panic if you couldn’t play over the last few days on Spotify. The streaming service has confirmed to The Hamden Journal that a “technical issue” users from playing a number of Spotify podcasts, including Joe Rogan’s and shows like The Bill Simmons Podcast. It’s bad timing, following in Spotify’s podcasts like Rogan’s, which has been accused of spreading and tolerating false claims about COVID-19 vaccines. The company has now addressed the technical problem and the episodes are back online.

Continue reading.

The action RPG comes out on February 25th.

With less than a week before Elden Ring’s February 25th release date, publisher Bandai Namco has shared a new “Overview” trailer detailing the many systems of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG. The clip features nearly six minutes of edited gameplay footage that appears thankfully spoiler-free. In case you haven’t been paying attention, George R. R. Martin (author of Game of Thrones) helped Dark Souls and Bloodborne mastermind Hidetaka Miyazaki create the world of the game.

Continue reading.