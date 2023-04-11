The Morning After: Worldwide PC shipments plunge by a third

Both Canalys and IDC estimate worldwide computer shipments dropped 29 to 33 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023. That’s a steep drop, and none of the major PC brands escaped the worst of the downturn. Second-place HP escaped relatively lightly with a 24 percent drop in shipments, while fourth-place Apple felt the most pain with a plummet of more than 40 percent. Economic instability and inflation have been blamed for the drop, with most analysts predicting that PCs will bounce back, to some degree, within the year.

It’s the highest grossing video game movie.

Nintendo

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hit theaters last week and broke records with the release raking in just over $146 million domestically. As Deadline says, that makes it the highest-grossing opening weekend for any video game-based movie. It’s not just animated and video game movies it’s stacking up against, either. The Super Mario Bros. Movie had the historically third-highest Easter weekend sales after Batman vs. Superman’s $181 million and Furious 7‘s $161 million.

Your secret tweets may be visible to strangers.

Twitter users have discovered a bug that exposes at least some private Circle posts to outsiders. They frequently show up in followers’ For You recommendations, but some say the content is reaching total strangers. As you might imagine, that could be problematic if you’re discussing a sensitive topic or want to minimize harassment.

It’s the latest technical issue since Elon Musk bought the company and laid off many employees. There have been multiple outages, troublesome API changes and confusion over feature rollouts and removals.

Add it to a VR game and a stage play.

Netflix

Netflix has announced an animated series based on one of its biggest hits. The company hasn’t revealed many details about the latest spin-off just yet. Glitch Techs and Fanboy & Chum Chum creator Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions are developing the animated series.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffer brothers told Variety. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you!” The fifth and final season of the original show has been confirmed, but that’s unlikely to stop them wringing every last drop of content from the series.

And you’ll be able to play it.

Strong Museum

The Strong National Museum of Play in New York unveiled an absolutely massive Donkey Kong arcade cabinet that’s nearly 20 feet tall. Donkey Kong, the character, is co-starring in the biggest movie in the world right now, so it is only fitting he also gets an equally gargantuan arcade cabinet.

The museum indicated in a tweet that Nintendo helped out with the massive arcade cabinet, and visitors will be able to use it after it’s fully installed on June 30th. You’ll have to climb a ladder to play it, which is a very Donkey Kong thing to do.

