The Morning After: Wordle finds a new home

Wordle, the once-a-day word game without ads, subscriptions or even a mobile app, has been purchased by The New York Times. If you haven’t played it, you have six chances to guess a five-letter word, with clues offered for correct letter guesses. In an interview with The Times earlier this month, creator Josh Wardle admitted the project was inspired in part by Spelling Bee, one of the paper’s subscription games, which Wordle will likely appear alongside shortly.

The Times didn’t disclose the exact terms of the Wordle acquisition, though the press release says it paid “in the low seven figures.” Play it while you can — or find a workaround , spotted by Vice.

—Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

The core game part.

. To address some of those shortcomings, DICE and EA have officially the game’s first season to early summer and will use the extra time to fix the core experience. The next BF2042 update will bring a revamped, easier-to-digest scoreboard, while better player profiles and functionality are coming “as soon as possible.”

Continue reading.

But only for beta users.

Google has started rolling out a feature for Messages that translates iMessaging Tapbacks as emoji, according to 9to5Google. The publication first discovered the experimental feature in a deep dive of the Google Messages beta app last year. It’s unclear whether the feature will come out for the stable version that most of us use, but if you’re using the beta app, you’ll get the update that enables it soon enough.

Continue reading.

It costs a little more though.

Peloton

Peloton is once again with a new heart rate tracker. Its $90 Heart Rate Band straps to your arm, which could make it more comfortable and easier to use than a chest strap, which normally needs to be placed in a specific location and often needs moistened contacts to work properly. The Heart Rate Band works with Peloton’s app and devices, including all Bike and Tread models as well as the Guide camera. The armband should work with other products that recognize common Bluetooth heart rate monitors, but there’s no ANT+ support — a standard in many gyms and fitness studios.

Continue reading.

The creators said Spotify’s support of Joe Rogan ‘felt like a slap in the face.’

The host and editor of Science VS, a podcast owned by Spotify, are no longer making episodes of the show — save for those “intended to counteract misinformation being spread on Spotify.” In a letter to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, Wendy Zukerman and Blythe Terrell said their policy would remain in place until “Spotify implements stronger methods to stop the spread of misinformation on the platform.”

Continue reading.

Express Wi-Fi launched five years ago and is available in 30 countries.

Meta is ending its Express Wi-Fi program designed to provide low-cost internet in developing countries through partnerships with local communities, mobile operators and businesses. Designed to be inexpensive, starting at around 15 cents for 100MB or $5 for 20GB, Facebook partnered with satellite companies, ISPs and others in places like India, South Africa and the Philippines.

Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported glitches in Meta’s free internet services were creating unwanted charges for users in Pakistan. Meta also reportedly favored its own content on its free-data Discover service to the detriment of other sites. Meta said it plans to focus on other projects around internet access.

Continue reading.