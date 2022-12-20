The Morning After: We tried Dyson’s air-purifying headphones

Dyson’s Zone is a headset-visor that processes the air you breathe and pumps it, well, into your face. Now we know the price ($949!) and launch date (March 2023), the company invited press to strap the baffling device on and test it a little more extensively.

In a dark blue with copper accents, it looks a little subtler than the press images. But it’s still going to turn heads. The Dyson Zone is not designed to protect against COVID-19 or other viruses, as it does not seal to your face. The air purifier filters have a dual-layer design with potassium-enriched carbon to capture acidic gasses. The company claims the filters will block 99 percent of particles, including those as small as 0.1 microns for “filtering city fumes and pollutants.” However, you can use inserts like an N95 mask attachment – also offered by Dyson.

You can check out The Hamden Journal’s Cherlynn Low wearing the Dyson Zone around New York.

– Mat Smith

He asked users if he should step down, and they decisively voted yes.

Elon Musk put his own leadership of Twitter on the line at the weekend. “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he tweeted. The poll ended and 57.5 percent of users voted “Yes,” compared to 42.5 percent who voted no (with 17,502,391 votes) – a decisive 15-point margin. It remains to be seen if (and how, and when) Musk will abide by his poll, as he has yet to issue any comment about the results. Shortly after publishing the vote (and when it was already tilting toward Yes), he tweeted “as the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

The vote follows a flurry of activity on Twitter after it announced a sudden rule change prohibiting users from linking to competing platforms and banning several influential users soon after. A massive backlash ensued, prompting an apology from Musk, who also tweeted that “going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes.” Then, in yet another poll yesterday, @TwitterSafety asked users whether it should “have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms.”

And you can buy a pricey physical edition of the first six games.

If you were looking for a late (and spendy) Christmas gift for your favorite The Hamden Journal newsletter editor (hi, me), Square Enix has you covered. To celebrate the Pixel Remaster series’ arrival on Switch and PlayStation, the company is selling a limited-edition bundle of all six entries in the Pixel Remaster series – Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI – as well a vinyl soundtrack set, a 128-page art book and a set of pixel art figurines. A mere $260 to make my Christmas.

A guide for beginners, from A to Z trigger.

In time for holiday shopping, we’ve updated and expanded our guide to the best Switch games, covering all the major games that have wowed us since the console’s launch. Sure, there’s Zelda and Mario in here, but there’s also a bug knight, a witch with guns on her shoes and a skateboarding world to explore.

Select at least three photos or videos and the app will automatically combine them into a Reel.

Instagram has been placing a bigger focus on Reels this year, and that extends to how users create their 2022 Recap – whether you want it to or not. Select at least three photos or videos and Instagram will automatically stitch these together into a Reel with narration templates from the likes of Bad Bunny, Priah Ferguson and DJ Khaled. Hopefully, those can be toggled off, too.

Reels have been a major focus for Meta over the past year. Across Instagram and Facebook, the company now says Reels are played over 140 billion times every day. Meta has been bolstering its answer to TikTok by making it easier to create Reels, launching an in-app Reels scheduler and ways to post to Reels from third-party apps.

It ‘abused its dominant position.’

Europe has hit Facebook owner Meta with a complaint that its Marketplace classified service is unfair to competitors. By tying its main social media site to Marketplace, it has a “substantial distribution advantage” over rivals, the EU Commission wrote in a press release.

“With its Facebook social network, Meta reaches globally billions of monthly users and millions of active advertisers,” EU Antitrust Commissioner said in a statement. “Our preliminary concern is that Meta ties its dominant social network, Facebook, to its online classified ad services called Facebook Marketplace. This means that users of Facebook automatically have access to Facebook Marketplace, whether they want it or not.” This all infringes on EU rules that prohibit the abuse of a dominant market position. The EU has the power to impose a fine of up to 10 percent of Meta’s annual revenue and prohibit the behavior. Meta’s head of EMEA competition said the “claims made by the European Commission are without foundation.”

The Alert Slider and Hasselblad camera tuning are back.

OnePlus has revealed when it will formally show off its flagship products for 2023. The Cloud 11 event will take place in New Delhi, India, on February 7th. The company will showcase the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and more. Along with revealing the event date, OnePlus said it would bring a couple of fan-favorite features back for its next flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 11 will once again feature the company’s Alert Slider, which offers an easy way to shift between silent, vibrate and alert modes.

