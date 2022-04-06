The Morning After: VanMoof's two new different, but stylish, e-bikes

If I ever take the plunge on an electric bike, I hope it’s a slick VanMoof. The company has unveiled two new models that are, unfortunately, slightly more expensive than their predecessors, but pack in a bunch of upgrades alongside impressive anti-theft technology. The S5 and A5 will each cost $2,998, but VanMoof hasn’t shared a release date just yet.

The new S5 is for longer rides. VanMoof reworked the straight frame to increase the height of the riding position and changed to larger 27.5-inch wheels for a smoother experience. Meanwhile, the A5 is more for shorter trips. It has an angled frame with a lower step-in and 24-inch wheels. There's support for both rear and front carriers as well. Both bikes weigh over 44 pounds.

VanMoof

The new models have an updated 250W motor, slightly different battery layouts (the S5 will cover up to 150 km (93 miles)), while the A5 has a range of up to 140 km (87 miles) and, gasp, a built-in phone charger.

Now, living in a big city, the biggest impasse for me is the fear of getting my new expensive e-bike stolen. Both the S5 and A5 include a Gen 5 kick lock you can arm with a tap of your foot. It'll unlock automatically when you return. VanMoof is working on certification for Apple’s Find My network and will continue to employ its Bike Hunters. If that team can't find and recover your premium e-bike within two weeks of it being lost or stolen, it'll send you a replacement. The service still requires the company’s Peace of Mind insurance, however.

The biggest stories you might have missed













Unreal Engine 5 is finally ready to power next-gen game development

Expect more realistic visuals and streamlined tools.

Epic Games

After of early access, Epic Games has officially released UE5 to developers. The new Unreal Engine's most obvious upgrades affect the basics of 3D rendering. The Nanite geometry system lets producers use objects with millions of polygons while scaling easily and maintaining playable frame rates. Lumen, meanwhile, provides dynamic global lighting that adapts to, pretty much, everything. You've seen early results in Epic's tech demo — UE5 can render extremely detailed scenes with more natural lighting than you’ve seen in the past.

A new Tomb Raider game is on the way, powered by Unreal Engine 5

Crystal Dynamics is returning to the series that put it on the map.

And on that note, we’re getting a new Tomb Raider title. While the latest trilogy was generally , it didn’t quite set the world alight. Maybe more polygons will improve things. Developer Crystal Dynamics said the move to UE5 would help the studio take its “storytelling to the next level.” The next Tomb Raider joins a handful of games already announced for UE5, including the next Witcher game and Black Myth: Wukong.

The entire ‘Next Generation’ cast will appear in 'Star Trek: Picard' season three

LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn join the cast.

The main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation will appear on the third and final season of Picard. LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn will join Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner, who have already featured in the series. Executive Producer Terry Matalas teased on Twitter that the series will go out on a “final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure.”

GM and Honda plan to build 'affordable' EVs that arrive in 2027

They'll build vehicles in the compact crossover and other segments.

GM and Honda will co-develop a series of affordable EVs using a global architecture and GM's Ultium battery technology, the companies announced. They promised to build vehicles in multiple product segments, including the compact crossover category, calling it a "new chapter" in their partnership. The companies plan to discuss EV battery collaboration in an effort to drive down costs and improve performance and sustainability.

The word "affordable" comes up a lot in the press release, as both companies emphasized the idea of building cheaper EVs than are currently available. "Honda and GM will build on our successful technology collaboration to help achieve a dramatic expansion in the sales of electric vehicles," said Honda President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe.

Nikon Z9 camera review

A versatile camera with solid 8K video recording.

The Hamden Journal

Nikon’s Z9 offers a rare combination of speed, resolution and video capability. It’s the first mirrorless camera without a mechanical shutter, but the sensor is fast enough to minimize any rolling shutter issues. It has Nikon’s best autofocus system by far and delivers outstanding image quality. Video is top-notch as well, with 8K 30p on tap and 8K 60p RAW coming later this year via firmware update.

The main drawbacks are the lack of an articulating display and the $5,500 price — for the body alone. It’s still an impressive Nikon camera – the company has finally nailed video. I’d suggest checking out our detailed and sample shots on the main site.

