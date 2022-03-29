The Morning After: Tiktok tests a watch-history feature

Your TikTok habits may vary, but I’ve sometimes pulled myself out of a fugue of lengthy viewing, hopping and browsing on the social app, barely recalling what I just spent 15 minutes doing. For me, and possibly you, a new watch-history feature could offer some insight to exactly what we’re wasting our time on.

According to Hammond Oh, TikTok is testing a watch-history tool to show you a list of videos that previously appeared in your For You feed, making it easier to rediscover clips (and creators) you may have not liked or followed.

There are other ways to seek out your TikTok watch history, but they’re not exactly easy to use. One method involves navigating to the Discover page, tapping search, entering an asterisk and toggling on the “watch videos” option in the search filters tab. As is the case with random feature tests on TikTok, Instagram and others, this might not make its way to all users, but keep an eye on your For You feed — just in case.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

The company is chasing mainstream appeal.

OnePlus began as a startup making smartphones with high-end specs at relatively reasonable prices. In an age of black slabs, the company was able to forge an identity for itself, backed by devoted fans and a strong online presence. But now, after 10 generations of flagship phones, Sam Rutherford feels like the OnePlus we knew is gone, and it’s probably not coming back.

You can control smart home devices using the 32-inch 4K display.

Samsung

Samsung’s latest Smart Monitor is now available to pre-order. The kinda-familiar-looking Smart Monitor M8 has support for streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV, as well as cloud gaming platforms. You won’t necessarily need to connect to external speakers, with two built-in 5W speakers and a tweeter that delivers 2.2-channel audio. The Smart Monitor M8 starts at $700 for the white model. The spring green, sunset pink and daylight blue models will cost you a little extra at $730.

Just after finally achieving some success with ‘Lost Ark’ and ‘New World.’

The Amazon Games struggle bus was finally going somewhere, but now studio head Mike Frazzini is stepping down. On LinkedIn, Frazzini cited the desire to spend more time with family. “While there’s never really a perfect time to step away from a great role, now is a good time,” he wrote. Amazon’s MMORPG New World was one of 2021’s biggest moneymakers on Steam.

This follows the drama with Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Getty

Spotify has finally acted on its promise to add a COVID-19 content advisory label. You’ll now see a tab for a COVID-19 Guide when you visit podcasts and other content discussing the coronavirus. Tap it and you’ll visit a section that points you to authoritative sources (such as the World Health Organization and the UK’s National Health Service) as well as trustworthy content from the likes of The Guardian and the BBC.

