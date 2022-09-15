The Morning After: The verdict on the iPhone 14 Pro

It was a big day for tech reviews. Alongside the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, there are also new action cams from both GoPro and DJI – and we’ve got detailed reviews on all of them.

But let’s kick things off with the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. With Apple embracing higher resolution cameras, always-on displays and smaller screen cutouts – now called a Dynamic Island – there are new features, new tech and plenty to assess. The new 48-megapixel camera doesn’t translate to dramatic photography improvements (images and video are still great!), but the new implementation of the screen cut-out is a smart distraction for what was once a divisive notch. Sure, we’re still on Lightning chargers, and, yes, iPhones aren’t for everyone, but there are more tangible changes to this year’s Pro phones. Check out Cherlynn Low’s full review right here.

– Mat Smith

One change makes all the difference

While the GoPro Hero 11 looks exactly the same as the 10, there are some extra shooting modes, with SuperView available right up to 5K 60 fps and 4K at 120 fps. There’s also a new 360-degree horizon-locked Linear mode and the ability to record in Full Frame. The latter is more of a tool for shooting absolutely everything and then “punching out” the aspect ratio you want. The Hero 11 Black costs the same as last year’s flagship: $399.98 with a subscription or $500 without. Check our full review from The Hamden Journal’s James Trew, who put the camera through its paces.

More battery life and a new mount.

DJI wisely returned to an action cam form-factor for its third Osmo action camera, addressing the overheating and other complaints of users who purchased the Action 2. It also introduced features that trump the Hero 10, like the magnetic clip mount and long-lasting, fast-charging battery. However, it still doesn’t beat GoPro where it really counts: the footage. But it’s a good option for many, particularly at the $329 base price.

Not an upgrade year for most.

Contrary to this year’s Pro model, not much has changed for Apple’s base iPhone. Pour one out for the iPhone mini, which sadly didn’t survive longer than two years. The iPhone 14 is pretty similar to the iPhone 13, which was very similar to the iPhone 12. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad phone – it’s just less of an upgrade for anyone using an iPhone that’s only two years old. For US readers, the move from SIM cards to eSIMs is probably the biggest change. Apple may have been early in getting rid of the SIM card tray, but it could give US carriers the push they need to adopt the format. Compare it to the disappearance of the headphone socket.

The culprit reportedly had a grudge against Mark Zuckerberg.

Northeastern University has found itself the victim of an unusual technology-related bomb attack. CNN reported that someone sent a bomb-like package to the Boston university’s virtual reality lab in Holmes Hall, causing hand injuries to the man who opened the container. The unidentified attacker appears to have a grudge against VR, and Meta in particular. CNN sources claimed a “rambling” note in the package slammed Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg as well as the links between academia and VR developers.

The base game won’t cost you a penny after October 18th.

Almost exactly eight years after first arriving on PC, The Sims 4 is going free to play. Starting on October 18th, publisher EA won’t charge you anything to download the base game on Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. If you already paid for the original release or decide to buy it before October 17th, the company will offer some free DLC, too. However, for all the content in the existing 12 (!) DLC packs, you will have to pay.

But it expects its device experience division to get there by 2030.

Samsung has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions for the whole company by 2050 and will spend KRW 7 trillion ($5 billion) over the next seven-and-a-half years to make that happen. While its plans are likely not as aggressive as Microsoft’s, which previously promised to be carbon negative by the end of the decade, it plans to get its devices arm to net zero by 2030.

