‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is delayed until February 10th, 2023PlayStation’s game-streaming scheme, at its top tier, is now competing directly with Xbox Game Pass, the service that proved the concept by earning 25 million-plus subscribers over the past five years. It’s now been over a month since PlayStation Plus Premium went live, offering similar cloud gaming services to Microsoft’s console.

The Hamden Journal

However, there are some major differences in strategy, however. Sony doesn’t plan on adding big PlayStation-exclusive games like Forspoken or God of War Ragnarök to Plus on day one, meaning subscribers will have to buy these titles separately, at least at launch. On the Xbox side of things, Game Pass Ultimate includes big first-party games like Halo Infinite on release day. But as The Hamden Journal’s Jessica Conditt put it, this isn’t about one service being better than the others, but about adjusting to the new normal for video games.

For your monthly subscription dues, do you value Game Pass Ultimate over Netflix?

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

The company is also cutting another 784 jobs.

Another service with a monthly tithe is adjusting its business. It’s been a brutal year for Peloton, and the company is enacting more major changes to get back on track. On the consumer front, Peloton is reversing price cuts to two pieces of fitness equipment. The Bike+ is going back up from $1,995 to $2,495 in the US. Peloton announced a huge loss of $757.1 million for the first three months of 2022 due to a decline in revenue and soaring costs.

Continue reading.

We take a look back.

Formula E’s first race, the 2014 Beijing E-Prix Sam Bloxham

When the checkered flag dropped yesterday in Seoul, Formula E finished its 100th race. Starting on the back of a napkin in 2011, the world’s first all-electric single-seater championship launched after three years of planning. The Hamden Journal’s Billy Steele talked to cofounder Alberto Longo and former champ Lucas di Grassi.

Continue reading.

It would have gotten a cut from an ad-free, paid Facebook subscription service.

Apple announced back at WWDC 2020 that iOS would require apps to ask users to opt-in to cross-app advertising tracking. Facebook then spent much of the next few months and predicting revenue instability due to the upcoming changes. The feature was released in April 2021, and Meta, as it’s now called, did survive. Surprisingly, though, a claims that before this all went down, Facebook and Apple were working on a partnership and revenue-sharing agreement.

Continue reading.

It’s coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has once again delayed Harry Potter game , which at least now has a firm release date. It will hit PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on February 10th. The Switch release date will be announced sometime soon, indicating the version faces a further delay.

Continue reading.