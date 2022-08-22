The Morning After: The first look at HBO’s live-action ‘The Last of Us’ adaptation

Ahead of the premiere of HBO’s new Game Of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, the company shared the first glimpse of its adaptation of PlayStation’s The Last of Us. In a trailer published on YouTube, we get a heady 20 seconds of as Joel and Ellie, including a flashback to Joel interacting with his daughter. The 10-episode series should premiere in .

— Mat Smith

It drives itself.

Lincoln

Last week, Lincoln revealed the Model L100, its futuristic foray into electrified mobility, which draws inspiration from the company’s very first luxury sedan, the 1922 Model L. The Model L100 tries to match the opulence of the original, with “next generation battery cell and pack technologies” that apparently deliver “game changing energy density.” Instead of a steering wheel, it has a “jewel-inspired chess piece controller that captures light and depth by redefining the vehicle controls inside the cabin.” Sure.

PFAS are everywhere and have been linked to negative health effects.

A team of scientists may have found a safe, affordable way to destroy forever chemicals. PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are in many household items, including non-stick Teflon pans and dental floss. They share one common feature: a carbon-fluorine backbone that is one of the strongest known bonds in organic chemistry. It’s what gives PFAS-treated cookware its non-stick quality, while also making them harmful to humans. A group of scientists have been able to break down these PFAS with a mix of sodium hydroxide and an organic solvent called dimethyl sulfoxide.

Let’s not forget the Sega CD classics.

Sega has unveiled the complete list of games coming with the , and it’s clear the new machine is as much for collectors as it is nostalgic fans. The 60-game catalog includes two previously unreleased games, for starters. There’s Devi & Pii, a “paddle-style” game designed by Sonic 3‘s Takashi Iizuka, as well as Mindware’s finished but unpublished puzzler Star Mobile. I think the 12 Sega CD titles — including and CD versions of classics Sonic the Hedgehog and Ecco the Dolphin — are the most exciting part.

The company may have already allocated resources to the project.

Apple could integrate ads into Maps by next year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Gurman says the company has begun preparing the software to support search ads. He the company had tested an internal version of Maps that included search ads. Apple already serves ads through its App Store. Developers can pay the company to prioritize their software in search results, ensuring it shows up at the top of the page when users input specific terms. Search ads within Maps would work in a similar way, says Gurman.

