The Morning After: Sony reveals plans for ‘Horizon’ and ‘God of War’ TV shows

Yes, Sony’s boosting PS5 production. It needs to. But during its investor briefing yesterday, the company also revealed it’s expanding its efforts to bring major PlayStation IPs to TVs in a non-interactive form. While a The Last of Us series is already on its way to HBO, Sony revealed planning is underway for a show based on the Horizon games, coming to Netflix.

Spreading the goodness around, Sony’s planning a God of War series for Amazon Prime Video, too. Less interesting, at least as a concept, there will also be a Gran Turismo show in the works.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

It would be one of the largest tech acquisitions to date.

Broadcom isn’t done attempting major acquisitions. The chip giant is buying cloud- and virtualization-focused software developer VMware for the equivalent of $61 billion in cash and stock. The move would fold Broadcom’s software division into VMware and could create a cloud service powerhouse that helps companies run apps in all sorts of environments. It’s a lot of money, but Microsoft’s still-pending buyout of Activision Blizzard rings in at more: $68.7 billion.

It comes with a lifetime subscription to its services.

Oura

Oura teamed up with fashion house Gucci to launch the limited-edition Gucci x Oura Ring. It’s made of black synthetic corundum and is adorned with the famous interlocking “G” and a braided torchon pattern, both in 18-carat yellow gold. You’ll obviously pay a premium for this thing, now available at select stores around the world for $950. The good news is Oura’s Lifetime Membership subscription is included in the price. This offers useful recovery insights and other metrics based on your activity, sleep and everything else.

Ditch the “dumb” bulbs.

Westend61 via Getty Images

Start with smart lights. Not only are they relatively affordable compared to other smart home gadgets, often as cheap as $10 a bulb, but they can also completely change the feel of your home. There are now more players in smart lighting than ever before, so we’ve tested out some of the best options.

Fingers crossed ‘Half-Life: Alyx’ is one of them.

PlayStation VR2 (PSVR 2) may not have a release date yet, but Sony clearly has big plans for it. At an investor briefing, the company revealed there’ll be at least 20 “major” PSVR 2 games available at the start. Crucially, these will include both first- and third-party titles.

Eagle one, fox three.

With Top Gun: Maverick finally in theaters, the matching Microsoft Flight Simulator expansion is launching as well. The free add-on offers a taste of the US Navy’s real-world flight training. You’ll get a Maverick Edition livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, learn to land on an aircraft carrier and perform combat maneuvers.

His new favorite kitchen gadget.

If you’re going to upgrade your kitchen tools, go hard. That’s what Sam Rutherford did with his pepper mill, upgrading from pre-filled disposable mills to the $200 Pepper Cannon. What. A. Name.

