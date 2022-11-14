The Morning After: Senator tells Elon Musk: ‘Fix your companies’

Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts chastised Elon Musk on Sunday after the billionaire’s glib response to a request for information about Twitter’s new verification policies. “Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?” Musk tweeted Sunday morning after Markey criticized the company’s new $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription.

Senator Markey countered: “One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online”. He said, “Fix your companies. Or Congress will.”

Twitter suspended its new paid account verification less than two days after launch. It’s Trolls were able to impersonate celebrities, politicians and brands, . One managed to tank the stock of the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, claiming the company would offer insulin for free. Another said Lockheed Martin was reassessing its military contracts with countries and territories with poor human rights records.

It's only Monday, but it's already shaping up to be another week filled with Twitter drama.

But will an enterprise focus save the company?



Magic Leap’s glasses were supposed to lead us into the augmented reality era. But despite raising nearly $2 billion by 2020, it didn’t quite happen. Like Google Glass before it, Magic Leap felt like a false start. But the company isn’t dead yet. With a new CEO onboard – former Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson – it’s aiming for something far more practical: AR for the enterprise. It’s a retread of the HoloLens playbook, sure, but according to Devindra Hardawar, after the endless drumbeat of metaverse hype (mostly from Meta), it’s nice to be genuinely surprised by a new headset. Read on for his impressions.

This was after the mass layoffs.

Meta is stopping development on its smart displays and fledgling smartwatch project, according to Reuters. The company’s executives reportedly told employees – those left after mass layoffs that saw 11,000 people lose their jobs – that it would end work on Portal devices. The Information reported in June that the Portal made up less than one percent of the global market of smart displays. Meta has yet to release a smartwatch, though there have been multiple reports and leaks over the years. Now, we’ll never see it.

It’s streaming now.



Studio Ghibli recently tweeted a teaser video showing both its logo and Lucasfilm’s, as well as a photo of a Grogu figurine. Now we know what those posts are hinting at. Together, the two companies created a short film, hand-drawn by Studio Ghibli. Better yet – you can stream it right now.

Our favorite piece of living room art.



Samsung’s The Frame TV series came out in 2017. The Hamden Journal’s Amy Skorheim bought a 43-inch model back in 2019 and is a big fan. The picture is bright, the sound is clear and its Tizen OS is easy to figure out – but she forked out over $800 for it. But The Frame does a great job of looking like art hanging on her wall. The thin panel has picture-frame edges and mounts flat against the wall, like a giant photo. The panel connects via a thin wire to an external receiver/port hub/tuner box combo, helping to maintain the illusion of artwork, not a TV panel.

