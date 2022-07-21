The Morning After: President Biden’s plan to expand offshore wind farms

President Biden is unveiling further measures to combat climate change, and his latest efforts are aimed at addressing incoming environmental crises. The President has outlined a string of executive actions that include the first wind energy areas in the Gulf of Mexico. The 700,000 acres could generate enough offshore wind power to supply over 3 million homes.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has also unveiled $2.3 billion in funding to bolster resilience against heat waves, wildfires and other climate change-related disasters. This will expand the use of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for air conditioning, community cooling centers and other resources to fight extreme heat.

These measures come on top of other initiatives from Biden, who has devoted billions of dollars to clean energy projects, outlined plans for a and pledged to by 2030.

The company also confirms it’s launching new foldables at its next Unpacked event in August.

Samsung says it has shipped “almost 10 million foldable smartphones” worldwide. The company’s chief of Mobile Experience (MX) Business, Dr. TM Roh, said that’s a 300 percent increase from 2020 and that he expects what he calls “fast-paced growth” to continue. Most of its foldable customers, 70 percent of them apparently, went for the clamshell-like Flip. Roh also confirmed that the company is introducing its next Flip and Fold models at its Unpacked event in two weeks.

But I’d have to buy a new TV…

Samsung

I’m a PlayStation gamer. I’m pretty upfront with that knowledge when I write for The Hamden Journal – and occasionally even in this newsletter. However, I’m not an idiot. Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is awfully tempting, even when its consoles aren’t. Now, with the launch of Samsung’s Game Hub on its newest TVs (and only its newest models), you can stream Xbox titles from the cloud without needing a console.

On a big TV, playing Flight Simulator turns into a meditative experience. Type in your destination for an exploration flight (or, easier on a controller, set your cursor on the world map), and just fly and fly and fly. That’s what I did, and I started to hate that I’ll never be able to do this on my PS5. The only problem is that requirement of a new Samsung TV…

And even adds USB-C.

Ken Pillonel (of fame) has created an open source repair kit for first- and second-generation AirPods models. If you’re comfortable cracking open the case, you can perform repairs (such as installing a fresh battery) and get back to business using a 3D-printed replacement part. Moreover, the kit will drag your AirPods into the modern era — it switches the charging port from Lightning to a USB-C connection.

The latest beta for its sequel just wrapped up.

Blizzard

There are big changes afoot in Overwatch 2. After weeks of playing the beta, I was relieved that many of my primary characters really haven’t changed at all – at least, not yet. It’s unusual to see Bastion wheeling around as a tank, though…. Some changes seem to skew the sequel towards skilled FPS players, which I’m less happy to see. One of the reasons I got into OW was the ability to contribute in squad fights without needing meticulous headshot talents. It’s still early days in the beta, and I can’t wait to see the third character and what else Blizzard has planned.

