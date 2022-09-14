The Morning After: Nintendo’s next Zelda game has a release date

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has a name: Tears of the Kingdom. And it’s finally got a release date, too: May 12th, 2023. This was arguably the big reveal of Nintendo’s Direct live stream, alongside a Pikmin sequel.

We got an all-too-brief teaser showcasing the verticality of the BoTW sequel, and what appears to be a Link that runs faster. Hopefully. We’re excited. We’ve got a lot more gaming news today, from both Nintendo and PlayStation.

– Mat Smith

The company is setting it up as a companion for its smaller speakers.

Sonos

Sonos already offers a wireless subwoofer as part of its home theater. It’s big, and it’s expensive, at $749. Now, for anyone with a smaller room or a smaller budget, it was a bit of a stretch. Sonos is giving bass-lovers a new option today: the rumored Sub Mini is real — and at $429, it costs a lot less than its bigger sibling.

Longer battery life and a higher resolution display.

The 2022 edition of Amazon’s entry-level Kindle has enough new stuff that existing Kindle owners might even consider upgrading. First up, there’s a new 300 ppi display, up from the 167 ppi on its predecessors, giving it the same resolution as the last few Paperwhites. However, unlike those premium e-readers, the price is a more palatable $99.99.

And with online play.

During today’s Nintendo Direct, it emerged that GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. What’s more, you’ll be able to hop into the iconic multiplayer mode with your friends through online play. Nintendo didn’t say when the first-person shooter will arrive on Switch, other than to say it’s “coming soon.” And GoldenEye 007 . Rare says the game has been “faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles.”

An October trial will determine if Musk is able to terminate the deal.

A majority of Twitter’s shareholders have voted to approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover. During a special meeting of shareholders that lasted about seven minutes, stockholders approved two proposals: one to adopt the merger agreement with Musk, and one related to how the company’s executives will be compensated as a result of the deal. However, the in Delaware’s Court of Chancery will determine whether Musk is able to terminate the agreement. Musk initially cited concerns about bots and spam as reasons for ending the merger agreement, though Twitter’s lawyers argued he was actually concerned about

