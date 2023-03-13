The Morning After: Netflix wins six Oscars

Netflix took home six Oscars last night, besting all the other streaming services, but a single film, Everything, Everywhere All at Once, dominated the biggest awards. It claimed three of four of the acting awards, along with Best Director and Best Picture.

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front won Oscars for Best International Feature, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and, perhaps surprisingly, Best Original Score. Netflix also claimed Best Animated Feature trophy for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, while Apple TV+ – the only other streaming service to win anything – claimed Best Animated Short Film with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse. However, it’ll be a muted celebration compared to last year, when Apple won the first-ever Best Picture Oscar for a streaming service with CODA.

He’s trying to build a company town for Tesla, Boring and SpaceX workers in Texas.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk is attempting to build a company town for Tesla, Boring and SpaceX workers. The mooted town, around 35 miles from Austin, Texas, would likely be called Snailbrook. The plan would encompass 110 homes next to Boring and SpaceX facilities in Bastrop County. The report states Boring employees were invited last year to apply for housing, with rents expected to start at around $800 per month for a two- or three-bedroom home. The median rent in nearby Bastrop is around $2,200 a month.

The two-wheel E-tron takes some cues from Audi’s Dakar Rally car.

Audi is the latest automaker to dip into upscale e-bikes, with a pricey electric mountain bike that takes design cues from its RS Q E-tron E2 electric Dakar Rally racer. Built by Italy’s Fantic, it combines a 250W Brose motor with a 720Wh battery, but Audi hasn’t announced the range or top speeds yet. Like other Brose-powered e-bikes, the ride has four levels of electric assistance ranging from a mild Eco through to the all-out Boost mode. The Audi electric mountain bike comes in three sizes, but you’ll need to act quickly and have a large bank balance. The bike is only available as a “limited run” model priced at £8,499 (about $10,200) in the UK.

Companies like Etsy and Roku will gain immediate access to their funds.

US regulators have announced they’re acting to “fully” protect all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The institution is home to many startups and established companies, like Roku and Etsy, which will have full access to their funds as of today. At the same time, officials said there will be “no bailouts.” On top of SVB, regulators closed Signature Bank on the weekend. It’s one of the largest banks used by cryptocurrency companies, and Crypto exchange Coinbase had $240 million in deposits at the bank. In a joint statement, federal regulators said, “all depositors of this institution will [also] be made whole.”

It was a trip for the history books.

SpaceX’s Crew-5 mission has safely returned to Earth. On Saturday evening, the company’s Endurance Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida, following a five-month stay at the International Space Station. The capsule was carrying NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, Japan’s Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina. Not on the flight was NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who flew to the ISS on MS-22, the Russian Soyuz spacecraft that sprung a coolant leak late last year following an apparent micrometeoroid strike. The Endurance crew temporarily retrofitted their ride to carry Rubio in case of an emergency evacuation from the ISS after Roscomos determined MS-22 could only safely transport two people. Fortunately, there’s now a replacement craft at the ISS.

