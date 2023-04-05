The Morning After: Microsoft’s new Xbox controller is partially made of ground-up CDs

Microsoft has a new, slightly more sustainable Xbox controller. Arriving as an Earth Day promotion, the Xbox Remix Special Edition wireless controller uses recycled materials from old gamepads, auto headlight covers and reclaimed CDs (among other sources) to give each accessory a unique look – but no special functionality. I’m totally OK with that.

Microsoft describes the combination of recycled resins with regrind as creating “custom, earth-tone colors with subtle variations, swirling, markings, and texturing – giving each Remix Special Edition controller its own look and feel.” While it’s hard to see that on the press images, it should result in a satisfying textured pattern on the bumpers and side grip. The company also bundles an Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack with each gamepad, ensuring fewer AA batteries head to landfills.

The president has met with advisors to discuss the ‘risks and opportunities’ of AI.

According to reports, President Joe Biden has met with his science and technology advisors, which include academics and executives from Google and Microsoft, to discuss the “risks and opportunities” of artificial intelligence. While the meeting is unlikely to lead to a ChatGPT ban like in Italy, the president doesn’t seem to be convinced that AI is perfectly safe at this point in time. When asked if AI is dangerous, he responded: “It remains to be seen. Could be.” He told the group: “Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public.”

Kindles are no longer your only options.

After staring at screens all day, you deserve a break. E-readers are the perfect way to unwind with a book. They’re easy on your eyes, portable and have a huge selection of titles. Amazon still dominates in this market, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t worthy competitors. We tested out some of the best e-readers available – here are our picks.

The company recently shut down its space launch operations.

Virgin Orbit has protection a few days after officially its space launch operations. The private space company has been burning money for a while now and reported a loss of $49.2 million in its last fiscal quarter. Its financial issues came to a head after its Start Me Up mission didn’t quite go as expected. It was supposed to be a historic event as the first orbital launch from UK soil, but it failed to reach orbit due to a dislodged fuel filter.

The company will fix ‘drifting’ Joy-Cons at no cost even if they’re no longer under warranty.

Nintendo has been repairing Switch players’ Joy-Con “drift” issues for free, even if they’re no longer under warranty, in North America since 2019. It then launched the same program in France and Latin America. Now, the gaming giant has expanded its free unlimited repair service for drifting Joy-Cons to the European Economic Area (EEA), UK and Switzerland “until further notice.” On its UK website, the company said it’s offering repairs in those areas “for responsiveness syndrome relating to control sticks.” And, it will fix the known problem for users even if it’s “caused by wear and tear.”

