The Morning After: Microsoft’s Bing has over 100 million daily active users, thanks to its chatbot

Who’d have thought anyone would use Bing in 2023? By choice! Bing has crossed 100 million daily active users a month after the launch of its chatbot AI, according to Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s VP for Modern Life, Search and Devices. He said the company is fully aware it’s still just “a small, low, single-digit share player,” but hey, there was a time when Bing wasn’t even a part of the conversation.

Around a third of Bing’s daily preview users have been using its chat AI for their queries. On average, Microsoft is seeing three chats per session, with over 45 million chats since it introduced the new Bing. Microsoft took advantage of packaging advanced chatbot AI into its search engine, but dominant player Google is rushing to catch up: It introduced its own chat AI, Bard, last month. And as you’ll see from today’s newsletter, it’s been a busy 24 hours for OpenAI and chatbots.

It offers distortion-free capture of sports and fast-moving industrial processes.

Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi is offering a 1.6-megapixel global shutter camera module, providing a platform for machine vision, hobbyist shooting and more. Global shutter sensors with no skew or distortion have been promised as the future of cameras for years now, but so far only a handful of products have appeared. Like other global shutter sensors, the new Raspberry Pi sensor pairs each pixel with an analog storage element, so light signals can be captured and stored by all pixels simultaneously. The Global Shutter Camera is now available to purchase for $50.

GrammarlyGo generates text based on contextual cues.

Grammarly is also getting into generative AI, with GrammarlyGo. Its auto-composition features help the proofreading software keep up with companies adding the ChatGPT API (or different generative AI backends) to their products. The feature can use context like voice, style, purpose and where you’re writing to determine its approach. So it can spit out email replies, shorten passages, rewrite them for tone and clarity, riff or choose from one-click prompts. The company says it will soon add the AI writing feature to its Premium, Business, Education and Developer plans – and free plans “in select markets.” The GrammarlyGo beta will begin rolling out in April.

And a chatbot.

Discord is partnering with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT. There’s a chatbot, obviously, but the company also plans to use machine learning in a handful of more novel and potentially useful ways. Starting next week, a public experiment will augment Clyde, the built-in bot Discord employs to notify users of errors and respond to their commands with conversational capabilities. The most interesting feature uses OpenAI tech to offer conversation summaries. When it arrives in a few servers next week, the feature will create an overview of chats you may have missed while away.

They range from basic sets to more advanced TVs with QLED and Dolby Vision.

Earlier this year, Roku announced its own TVs; now you can pick one up at Best Buy. Roku Select sets range from 24 to 75 inches, and Roku Plus televisions come in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes, all powered by its streaming platform. The Select TVs will start at $149 (with a potential drop to $120 this summer), and the Plus models below $500 – similar to TCL and other partners. You’ll probably be more interested in the Roku Plus series, which has QLED panels, local backlight dimming for better contrast, 4K Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos-approved speakers.

