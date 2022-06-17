The Morning After: Half of Japan’s businesses are still using Internet Explorer

Microsoft has been reminding everyone willing to listen that the end of Internet Explorer is nigh, but many businesses in Japan seemingly did not take heed.

Almost half are reportedly still using the browser. According to Nikkei, many of those companies put off making the switch to other browsers, whether that’s Microsoft’s own Edge, or others. This could cause chaos for months across the country.

Many were trapped using Internet Explorer because of systems their clients used, while others are using the browser to handle things like employee attendance and expenses. Over a fifth of the respondents didn’t have a plan for how to move away from the now-unsupported browser.

Japan does have a tendency to cling to older tech. The country’s love of technology, robots and gadgets – – is balanced out by its insistence on and the of its feature phones during the smartphone boom.

The long range versions of all vehicles shot up.

Tesla has significantly boosted prices across its EV lineup, according to changes in its online configurator spotted by Electrek. Most of the models affected are long-range versions, with the Model X AWD Long Range jumping the most, up $6,000 from $114,990 to $120,990. It’s the latest in a series of price hikes for Tesla EVs this year. The company didn’t explain the changes, but high inflation, electronics shortages and other issues could be to blame.

The company receives approval to expand its tunnels underneath the city.

Elon Musk’s tunneling company has just received approval from the city to bring its underground transportation system, called the Vegas Loop, as far as the city’s limits. When Clark County Commissioners first approved the Vegas Loop, it was supposed to be a 29-mile tunnel network connecting 51 stations. Now, the network will span 34 miles and have a total of 55 stations, including ones that will serve the Harry Reid International Airport and the Allegiant Stadium.

The company will kick things off in 2025.

Sony

After Sony and Honda to form a separate company for their joint electric vehicle partnership, they’ve finally come up with a name. Sony Honda Mobility Inc. and will be established in Tokyo before the end of 2022, with EV sales set to start in 2025. Honda is far behind rivals in EV development, with its only electric car being the Honda E — but it’s accelerated its plans of late. Earlier this year it unveiled a partnership with GM to co-develop a series of affordable EVs.

Basic, but in a good way

The Hamden Journal

The Surface Laptop Go 2, priced at $600, isn’t as fancy or sophisticated as some of Microsoft’s other notebooks, but it nails all the basics. You get good battery life, a bright 12.4-inch touchscreen, and plenty of performance thanks to an updated 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU. You also get a 128GB SSD on the base model, which is a major upgrade from the 64GB of eMMC storage you got on its predecessor. There’s definitely a lot to like at this price, so make sure to read our full review.

