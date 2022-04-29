The Morning After: Formula E unveils the world’s most efficient race car

Formula E officially unveiled its Gen3 car yesterday, ahead of this weekend’s Monaco E-Prix. There are some big power and efficiency changes coming when the new cars hit the track next season. Much of the focus on Gen3 has been the massive upgrades to performance, but the car also sports a new overall body design.

Wheel covers are gone, making the new model more of a true open-wheel car, and there are no wings over the rear wheels. Instead, the Gen3 has two jet-like fins on the back, with the new aerodynamic shape inspired by fighter aircraft — an F-18 on wheels. The Hamden Journal’s Billy Steele went to take a look in person over in Monaco — life is hard for Mr. Steele. Check out his full report — with more stories on the way over the next few days.

And an operating loss of $128 million as Musk deal approaches.

As it prepares itself for the possibility of being by Elon Musk, Twitter revealed it overstated its user figures between 2019 and 2021. In its , the platform says users with multiple accounts were inadvertently counted as multiple people. The difference was apparently never more than two million either way.

You can’t play dirty if you can’t find targets.

Activision is its RICOCHET anti-cheat system to Call of Duty: Vanguard and has also revealed that the countermeasure punishes cheaters with “Cloaking.” In a wonderful twist, cheaters will be the ones at a disadvantage. Any detected will be unable to see or hear opponents, even their incoming bullets.

A judge ruled he can’t get out of his 2018 SEC deal.

Elon Musk won’t be able to get out of his agreement requiring oversight of his tweets about the company. A judge has rejected his request to drop the 2018 deal made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that required a company lawyer to approve any Tesla-related tweets. The judge also denied Musk’s request to block an SEC subpoena related to possible insider trading.

It can wirelessly transfer Snaps to your Snapchat.

Snap

Snap has officially revealed its first selfie drone. The pocket-sized device, called Pixy, doesn’t even have a controller. Instead, it tracks and trails you. The drone can float, orbit or follow you directly. Once you’re done, Pixy lands in your hand — which sounds adorable. Folks in the US and France can buy the $230 Pixy now.

