The Morning After: Every link on Twitter briefly broke

Many Twitter users feared that the platform would fall apart after Musk took over Twitter in October and swiftly fired thousands of employees and contractors. That hasn’t happened yet, but links failing to work, yesterday, is likely connected to the company’s recent tinkering with APIs.

On Monday, links and images completely broke on Twitter for a spell across the company’s website and mobile apps. “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences,” Twitter shared on its Support account at 12:19 PM ET, Monday. It took roughly less than an hour for most of the social network to start working again.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted: “A small API change had massive ramifications. The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason. Will ultimately need a complete rewrite.” Twitter is restricting its APIs, the tools developers use to hook into the platform, and the company said it would start charging for access to them in early February.

Clicking on a link raised an error message that read: “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information.” That link was also broken for a while.

– Mat Smith

The Morning After isn’t just a newsletter – it’s also a daily podcast. Get our daily audio briefings, Monday through Friday, by subscribing right here.

The biggest stories you might have missed

You may see OpenAI technology powering Microsoft’s business services.

Now everyone is excited about something Microsoft is working on, the company is going hard on events. It’s holding another AI event, focused on what it says is “the future of work.” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Microsoft 365 lead Jared Spataro will host the presentation. A leak from The Verge suggests Microsoft may introduce AI-equipped versions of Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook and Word. While the exact functionality isn’t known, The Information claims Outlook could use AI to improve search results and suggest email replies.

Continue reading.

Not sure bugs and in-ear buds should be associated, though.

Nothing

Those looking for more details on Nothing’s next earphones won’t have to wait much longer. The company will reveal the Ear 2 on March 22nd. The latest teaser image suggests the transparent aesthetic will continue in the follow-up headphones, with an image showing a beetle pushing what appears to be a charging case out of frame.

Continue reading.

You now have another major alternative to the built-in Mail app.

Microsoft is staying busy this week. It has made Outlook for Mac free to use. You previously needed either a Microsoft 365 subscription or an Office purchase to use the email client. It’s available now through the Mac App Store. Microsoft pitches this as a good complement to Outlook for iOS, as you can now hand off an email draft to your iPhone if you haven’t finished writing it on your Mac.

Continue reading.

Asimo was cuter.

Honda

Honda is known for its vehicles and , and over the last few years, it has tried combining those two things with the Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV). It just unveiled a new third generation, designed to transport up to two palettes worth of goods around worksites with no human assistance. Compared to the second generation, the latest AWV has a larger bed size (two pallets) and higher capacity (2,000 pounds); a higher self-driving speed of up to 10 MPH; a larger battery for up to 10 hours and 28 miles of endurance. Honda says the AWV will allow construction and other companies to address issues like labor shortages and worksite transport. After extensively testing the last model, it said the AWV 3.0 is now ready for field trials.

Continue reading.