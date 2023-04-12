The Morning After: Biden administration wants help making rules for AI models like ChatGPT

ChatGPT, Bard and Bing AI: You can’t escape the AI models and chatbot evolution and headlines. Now, the US government is trying to get a handle on things. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is asking for public comments on possible regulations to hold AI creators accountable. The measures will ideally help the Biden administration ensure these models work as promised “without causing harm,” the NTIA says. Hopefully, they’ll also speak to experts, too, and not just rely on the anonymous internet public.

ChatGPT and similar generative AI models have already been tied to sensitive data leaks and copyright violations and have prompted fears of automated disinformation and malware campaigns – and that’s in addition to basic concerns about accuracy and bias.

– Mat Smith

It’s a move in the right direction for AI transparency.

Google

To be more open about Bard’s development, Google has created a new experiment updates page where anyone can find information on recent updates to Bard, including new features and bug fixes.

So far, the updates include a “what” and a “why.” For the updates page itself, Google says it was created so “people will have an easy place to see the latest Bard updates for them to test and provide feedback.” The information is still pretty short and vague, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

It’ll debut at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18th.

Polestar

Polestar has confirmed its latest – and fastest production – EV, the Polestar 4, will debut at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18. The new generation joins the Polestar 3 and an updated Polestar 2, with the new model’s design expected to fall somewhere between the two. The Polestar 4 is slightly smaller than the Polestar 3 and a bit higher off the ground than the Polestar 2 and is expected to have a battery that should run for about 373 miles. Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, emphasized it is not a modified version of its first SUV: “Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupé.”

Don’t fall for the hyped-up, overly marketed options.

VPNs are having a moment. And they are important. But deciding the best option for browsing means digging through claims of attributes that aren’t always accurate. It makes it harder to figure out which one to subscribe to, or if you really need to use one at all. We tested nine top VPN services available now to help you choose the best one for your needs.

They allege Twitter owes them more than $1 million in unreimbursed legal fees.

Twitter faces yet another lawsuit over unpaid bills. In a complaint filed with the Delaware Chancery Court, former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal and former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde allege Twitter owes them more than $1 million in unreimbursed legal fees.

Elon Musk fired all three execs after taking control of the company last fall. The former executives allege Twitter spent months ignoring letters they sent asking it to honor a reimbursement agreement they had in place before their termination. According to the complaint, Twitter finally acknowledged the letters last month but did little else.

