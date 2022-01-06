The Morning After: ASUS made a 17-inch foldable OLED tablet

Dual-screens, foldable OLED tablets, curved vertical screens and more. This year’s CES might be a quieter, more divisive affair, but pretty much everyone had some weird displays to show off.

Samsung’s epic 55-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is curved for a more immersive play experience. However, it can also rotate 90 degrees for more… spreadsheets and Slack channels? It can pivot and tilt via the height adjustable stand, so you can set it to the optimal angle — surprisingly important when you have a very tall, curved screen.

ASUS

Then there’s ASUS’ ZenBook 17 Fold, an OLED tablet that can disguise itself like a 12.5-inch laptop thanks to a keyboard on top of the lower half of the screen. If you want to use the entire 17-inch display, you can stand the tablet up and use the keyboard separately. The images look like heady concept products from a few years ago – ASUS demoed this form-factor as Project Precog back in 2018 — but this is a genuine device headed to stores. Hopefully, ASUS learned lessons from Lenovo and Microsoft’s attempts at foldables.

— Mat Smith

The wrap is embedded with millions of microcapsules.

BMW

BMW unveiled an e-ink vehicle exterior that can change color depending on weather and traffic conditions or just your mood. Alas no, this futuristic feature is nowhere near production-ready despite appearing at the show on a live demonstration vehicle. The current iteration can only swap between a pair of colors, thus the monochromatic e-readerish appearance you see here. However, the palette could eventually expand to display a rainbow of shades.

The company is aiming for a 400-mile range on both editions.

GM

Finally, during its CES 2022 keynote address on Wednesday, GM officially unveiled its new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, GM’s second fully electric model built on the Ultium battery platform.

The fully electric full-size pickup will be available in two versions when it arrives late next year: the RST First Edition and a WT model designed for fleet usage. Both will have an estimated 400-mile range.

Needs a vocoder.

Razer

Razer’s first smart face mask, the Zephyr, went on sale in October for $100 and promptly sold out. Two years since it first revealed its debut mask, the company now plans to release a Pro version of the mask in 2022. It will have all the features of the standard model, including the dual-fan active filtration system with N95 filters and RGB lighting, but add voice amplification in the mix.

It will amplify your voice by 60 decibels up to one meter away. A button on the side will allow you to toggle the feature on and off. Sadly, funny voices are not included.

Only 1,337 units will be available. Sigh.

In addition to new laptops, masks and concepts galore, Razer also teamed up with Fossil to launch a special edition smartwatch. The Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch at CES 2022 is basically what you might expect: a pretty standard Wear OS device with straps and faces that are unequivocally lime green and Razery.

