The Morning After: Apple’s best MacBook is the MacBook Air M2

Remember when Steve Jobs pulled the original MacBook Air out of a Manila envelope? That was 2008. The Air series of laptops kickstarted the era of ultraportables, but Apple’s slimmest PCs were often underpowered compared to the Windows competition that appeared. Now, with Apple’s very own, very powerful silicon, the M2 chip, the 2022 MacBook Air has almost too much power, a new design, (a few) more ports and just… more.

That includes the price. The revamped MacBook Air starts at $1,199, $200 more than the M1 model. Check out Devindra Hardawar’s full review

– Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

It’s squashed hundreds of bugs in the early release of ChromeOS Flex.

Earlier this year, Google announced ChromeOS Flex, a tool that lets anyone take an old Windows or Mac laptop and give it new life by installing Chrome OS. After launching ChromeOS Flex in “early access,” Google now says that Flex is ready to “scale broadly” to more Macs and PCs.

The basics remain the same. You can visit the ChromeOS Flex website to make a bootable Chrome OS installation on a USB drive to ensure that your system works properly, and you can then fully replace your old computer’s OS with Chrome OS if everything checks out.

A remarkable-looking midrange Android phone.

The Hamden Journal

Nothing’s first smartphone certainly looks different. While that will help it stand out, it’s backed up by a solid array of features and clever touches. Sadly, it’s not coming to the US, though.

This is a midrange smartphone with style, so we expected some compromises on performance and cameras. Fortunately, the Phone 1 nails most of the fundamentals, with a surprisingly capable camera setup. Nothing is walking a fine line between gimmick and innovation, but as a new company, it gets to do that. Read our full review on the site, or check out our video right here.

She pulled off one of the largest hoaxes ever seen on the platform.

Chinese Wikipedia had a robust collection of detailed and authoritative articles on medieval Russia, thanks to one user. Zhemao wrote 206 articles for the website since 2019, the longest of which rivals The Great Gatsby for length. It detailed Tartar uprisings in 17th century Russia and was supported by a map of the country during that era. Except it was all faked.

Start the new semester off right with these tools and gadgets.

The Hamden Journal

It may be too early for you to think about the upcoming school year, but it can’t hurt to get a jump-start on planning. Once again this year, we’ve curated the best gadgets for studying more efficiently. As always, there are plenty of laptop recommendations for all kinds of students, but also our favorite streaming hardware, dorm room essentials and even free services that will come in clutch for those headed to college.

They can offer subscribers exclusive group chats, Stories and livestreams too.

Instagram has been building out its creator subscription program this year and it’s got some major additions this week. Creators can now share subscriber-only feed posts. Those Reels and photos will have a purple badge with a crown symbol to make them stand out. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said this was the feature he’s had the most requests about from creators in the program.

Hasbro and New York Times Games are planning a physical release for the game’s anniversary.

Hasbro

Still playing Wordle? Well now you can go for a “hyper-realistic” version, because the New York Times is teaming up with Hasbro to launch Wordle: The Party Game, in time for the one-year anniversary of the hit word guessing game. It’s multiplayer, too. The “Wordle Host” will write down a secret word and the rest of the players will be given six tries to guess it, much like the online version. Players who take fewer attempts to guess the secret word will earn fewer points, and the player with the least points at the end of the game wins. The board game will cost $19.99, and is available to pre-order today at Amazon.

Facebook’s parent company also tried to avoid blame for violence in India.

Meta has released its first yearly human rights report, and you might not be shocked by the angle the company is taking. As CNBC notes, the 83-page document outlines the Facebook parent’s handling of human rights issues during 2020 and 2021, with a strong focus on justifying the company’s strategies for combating misinformation and harassment. We’re all aware how those have fared.

