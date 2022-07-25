The Morning After: Apple Watch ‘Pro’ could feature a bigger screen and bigger battery

We’re already in the run-up to Apple’s next hardware showcase, likely centered on its phones and wearables. This could include a shake-up for the Apple Watch — the first since the Series 4 watch back in 2018. The high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 may feature the largest display Apple has ever crammed into its smartwatches, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
With a bigger battery and Apple’s long-rumored Low Power Mode, the Watch ‘Pro’, Gurman also says, could go multiple days on a single charge. Which is kind of the dream for Apple wearables, at least for me.
Rumors suggest Apple is teeing up a lot of new hardware for the fall. Beyond new phones and wearables, we could see refreshed iPads and next-gen HomePods, possibly with screens.
Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their roles in ‘Daredevil: Born Again.’
Nearly four years after Netflix canceled Daredevil and the series more recently made its way over to Disney+, Disney confirmed it’s developing a new 18-episode TV show for its streaming service. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will both reprise their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin.
Given Cox’s surprise appearance in the latest Spider-Man movie, it might not be a complete shock. It came alongside a lot of new trailers and announcements for Marvel at the San Diego Comic-Con — we’ve pulled together some highlights in our links above. There’s also the non-Marvel news of a …
Possibly 2022’s best 2-in-1.
The 2022 Yoga 9i might not be the best-looking 2-in-1, but according to The Hamden Journal’s Sam Rutherford, its performance, battery life and audio are some of the best on a modern convertible. For the latest model, Lenovo has also increased the aspect ratio to 16:10, which gives you a bit of extra display for improved productivity, while also adding a gorgeous OLED screen option. And unlike a lot of its rivals, the Yoga 9i includes some handy accessories, including a stylus and a protective travel sleeve, meaning you don’t have to pay extra.
A growing group of educational influencers can help.
Study influencers on Tiktok are showcasing study tips, math tutoring and even college application help, all aimed at furthering your learning. It’s still a good idea to limit how much time you spend scrolling. And watching study-themed TikToks is not a substitute for… actually studying.
Initially, that doesn’t sound safe.
Automakers are frequently keen to show off self-driving concept cars without steering wheels, but Baidu is close to putting a vehicle like this on real-world roads. The tech giant has unveiled a new robotaxi, the Apollo RT6, with a removable steering wheel. The option lets ride hailing services offer more space for passengers — maybe for extra seats or even desks. The car will cost businesses the equivalent of $37,000 in China, and it should first enter use with Baidu’s own Apollo Go service in 2023.
