The full art book for The Mitchells vs. the Machines is available for free, online at Netflix’s award site. It’s not just a PDF version of the hardcopy book, either; when it comes to pages with text, there is a read button, which pulls up the words in an easier to read pop-up window.

The art book is full of concept art, early character designs, and a whole section dedicated to “Katie-Vision” — the mixed media incorporation of aspiring filmmaker Katie’s way of looking at the world.

From directors Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, The Mitchells vs. the Machines follows a hugely dysfunctional family caught up in the robot apocalypse. The art book comes as the latest push from Netflix to boost the movie’s profile as awards season rolls around. Previously, the filmmakers staged an in-character takeover of Discussing Film’s Twitter and put together a Letterboxd profile for Katie.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is streaming on Netflix.