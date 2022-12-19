The Microsoft Teams Premium beta is available as a free 30-day trial

Microsoft Teams Premium is now available for public preview, enabling users to test AI-powered smart features such as live translations, custom meeting branding, and advanced meeting protections.

Microsoft Teams Premium is an add-on for the Microsoft Teams conferencing service that introduces a host of new features that make meetings on the platform “more personalized, intelligent, and secure,” according to a new Microsoft blog post. The preview is available as a 30-day free trial via the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

Features available to try out include live translation of 40 languages into captions, custom meeting templates, and advanced webinar experiences (which includes registration of up to one thousand attendees, interactivity with Q&A, and attendee reporting). The preview also includes features to protect sensitive content such as watermarking and labels, and end-to-end encryption for meetings. These meeting protections can also be used to restrict users from recording meetings and copy/pasting the meeting chat.

Live-translations allow users to see captions translated into the language they’re most comfortable with, with 40 languages supported by the feature so far. Image: Microsoft

Not every Teams Premium feature teased back in October will be immediately available to try out during the free 30-day trial. Custom branding for meetings (allowing organizations to set branded backgrounds and place corporate logos within the meeting lobby) is coming to the preview trial in January, while other features such as intelligent recap — an AI virtual assistant of sorts that shares meeting highlights and automatically generates chapters and insights — are simply listed on the blog announcement as unavailable for the December preview of Microsoft Teams Premium. If you’re interested in trying out a specific feature, you can check availability over on the Microsoft Tech Community blog.