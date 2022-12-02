The Meta Quest Pro’s new update will let it record what it sees

The $1,499.99 Quest Pro headset is capable of mixed reality capture, something we wished it could do at launch, so that we could have shown you what we saw during testing. That feature is unlocked with a new software update (version 47) that has already rolled out to some users and should be arriving soon for others.

You’ll be able to hit record while you’re using applications that merge your actual reality with a virtual one, and you can see in the video below just how grainy it looks in there. It’s nice that this feature arrived so quickly after its launch, though it won’t change how we feel about the headset’s value overall.

The other Quest Pro-specific feature coming is background audio playback. It’ll let you load a browser version of your streaming service in the headset so you can listen as you play games, or as you attempt to join colleagues in Horizon Workrooms.

Meta has been quick to delegate the Quest 2 to a supporting role in its VR headset lineup. This is the first software release that has all but completely excluded the $399.99 ($349 for the holidays) headset from getting new, interesting features. Perhaps its aging hardware just can’t swing these particular additions, but I hope this isn’t a trend that continues.

Here’s a peak at the new Meta Quest app, which aims to make it easier to cast what you see to a display for others to watch. Image Credit: Meta