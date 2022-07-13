The Meta Quest 2 VR headset comes with a $25 gift card for Prime Day

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Meta Quest 2 is already pretty affordable at $299, but now Amazon is sweetening the deal by bundling it with a free $25 gift card. While you still have to pay its full price upon checkout — that’s $299 for the headset with 128GB of storage — the deal still translates to seven percent in savings when you factor in the gift card you’re getting from the purchase. You can also get the 256GB version of the headset formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2 with a free $25 gift card, though that option will set you back $399.

We found the Meta Quest 2 to be an excellent standalone VR headset when we reviewed the device back in 2020. It’s smaller than its predecessor and around 10 percent lighter, making it more comfortable to use. It has fast-switching LCDs with a resolution of 1,832 x 1,920 per eye and have 50 percent more pixels than the previous model. Shortly after the device’s release, Meta rolled out an update that enabled 90Hz refresh rate for games, as well.

We also praised Meta for addressing people’s concerns with the first Quest’s hardware. That said, you need a Facebook account to be able to use the headset, at least for now. The company is changing that requirement soon and will instead require users to have a Meta account, which doesn’t have to be linked to Facebook.

Amazon’s free $25 gift card offer will only be available until the end of the day. Take note that the gift card might ship separately from the headset itself and might arrive at a different date.

