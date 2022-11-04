The MCU movies to watch before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The long-awaited sequel to Black Panther is almost here. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will take us back to the fictional country to explore what comes next in one of the best and most interesting corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As with any new MCU project, a new entry means there’s plenty to remember and probably a few old projects to refresh your memory on.

Of course, the movie’s triumphant return also takes on quite a bit of melancholy with the death of series star Chadwick Boseman. According to director Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will both move the franchise and the larger Marvel Universe forward while also serving as a fitting tribute to the actor, who died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

With this movie coming at a pivotal time in the MCU, amidst a swarm of multiverses and new villains, there are sure to be some big moments for the series tied in with the larger character drama of the movie. But since the Black Panther series tends to be more focused on the journey of its heroes than the larger universe, the list of movies you should catch up on before jumping into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a little shorter than for other recent MCU movies.

Just the hits

This time around, the short list couldn’t be any shorter. Sure, there are some appearances and important moments for Black Panther in other Marvel movies, but if you’re looking for the quickest, best refresher for the sequel, look no further than the original.

The comprehensive list

This list is basically every appearance of Black Panther in the MCU, along with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which gives you some background on the shady dealings of the post-Snap U.S. government, plus a few appearances from Wakanda’s Dora Milaje. This viewing order both sets up you to understand most of Wakanda Forever’s references, as well as to fully appreciate Boseman’s appearances in the MCU.