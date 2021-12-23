With the current end-of-year promotion happening at B&H Photo, you can get the massive Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor for its lowest price ever. Usually, this monitor retails for $1,599, but you can currently grab it for $999 at B&H Photo. This same discount is also available at Newegg when you check out with the promo code YEAREND3.

This curved 49-inch monitor sports a 1440p resolution and a blistering 240Hz refresh rate. The display is compatible with both AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync to help cut down on screen tearing and comes equipped with a pair of Display Port and USB inputs, as well as a single HDMI port. The stand thankfully supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, so you shouldn’t have to make use of the 100×100 VESA mount.

With the days finally getting a little longer, investing in a pair of slick shades may not be a bad idea. At Best Buy, you can currently grab Razer’s Anzu smart frames in a variety of styles for a steep discount. These stylish shades typically retail for $199.99, but you can currently grab the rectangular, wayfarer-inspired model for $129.99 or the more rounded version for just $99.99. Both models are available in either medium or large sizes and come packaged with blue-light filtering and tinted lenses. While prescription lenses don’t come packaged with the glasses, you can order them for a 15 percent discount at Lenabl when you use the code RAZER15 at checkout.

These smart frames have Bluetooth speakers integrated into both temples and touch-based playback controls that can also summon your device’s voice assistant capabilities. While they only have around five hours of battery life, the Anzu frames will automatically power off whenever they’re folded up, allowing you to get the most out of a single charge.

Razer’s first 60 percent keyboard, the Huntsman Mini with clicky switches, is currently available at GameStop and Amazon for $79.99. This is a solid $20 price break on this $100 gaming keyboard. The linear switch version is also available for $89.99. Just like other 60 percent keyboards, the Huntsman Mini eliminates the number pad entirely and consolidates the directional arrows and function row, reducing the footprint of this peripheral down to its bare essentials. Both the linear and clicky models are equipped with Razer’s optical switches, PBT keycaps, and a detachable USB-C cable.

If you’re not quite ready to sacrifice that function row or need fewer wires in your life, you can currently find the linear, clicky, and tactile versions of Logitech’s tenkeyless G915 Lightspeed keyboard for $179.99 at both Amazon and GameStop. This discount knocks a healthy $50 off the regular $229.99 MSRP. This low-profile wireless keyboard can be paired either via Bluetooth or through the included 2.4GHz wireless dongle and can last up to 40 hours at maximum brightness. The keyboard can also remain tethered to your PC via a micro-USB connection if you’d prefer. In addition to the function row and directional keys, the G915 TKL also features dedicated media playback buttons and a volume scrolling wheel. The one unfortunate oversight on this otherwise excellent keyboard is the lack of any PBT coating on the keycaps, which causes them to accumulate fingerprints and grease rather easily.

One of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 85t, are currently discounted in their black colorway at Best Buy. Normally, these noise-canceling earbuds would run you close to $229.99, but they’ve been discounted to $139.99, beating out their best price by $10. The 85t’s are also available in gold and silver colorways but are only discounted to $149.99. These earbuds feature excellent noise-cancellation, multi-point Bluetooth connectivity, and a comfortable fit. They can last up to seven hours on a single charge, and while the case itself supports wireless charging, it can also be topped off via USB-C. Read our review.

This is your weekly public service reminder to take advantage of the sale currently happening at the Epic Games Store. There are tons of great new titles being discounted, like Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, and Battlefield 2042. Some titles are being discounted by as much as 75 percent, but nearly every title that costs more than $15 is eligible for an additional $10 off. Even if you’re not looking to spend money, the Epic Store is also providing a free game every 24 hours that’s yours to keep. The winter sale will be live until January 6th, which is plenty of time to cash in on these sweet deals. It’s also worth noting that the Steam winter sale is currently live, so just in case the Epic storefront doesn’t have what you want on sale, it can likely be found for a discount there.

