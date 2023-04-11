The Marvels trailer brings Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel together

The latest MCU trailer has arrived with the new teaser for the team-up movie, The Marvels. The trailer brings together Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to deal with a new intergalactic threat. The Marvels is set to be released in theaters on Nov. 10.

Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon’s body-switching problem is also Nick Fury’s problem. But the Marvels also have another thorn in their side: a Kree revolutionary who looks like she’s picking up the hammer for the maniacal Ronan.

The trailer also includes a few bits about how Kamala, already confirmed as a mutant in the MCU, and Carol switched places, which is sure to be an important part of the movie’s early story, considering the teaser that Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel left us with.

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and written by Gene Colan (Blade) and Roy Thomas (WandaVision). Along with its three big stars, the movie will also feature Park Seo-joon (Parasite), Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw), Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Mohan Kapur returning to his Ms. Marvel role.