The Marvels’ first trailer is here

Captain Marvel’s surprise appearance at the end of Ms. Marvel was a reminder that the MCU’s strongest pinch hitter only ever comes down to Earth either by accident or when things are truly out of order because the universe is a massive place full of far more pressing matters that require her attention. While Carol Danvers has never really slowed down long enough to explain just what it is that she’s been getting up to out there in the depths of space, it seems very much like that’s exactly what The Marvels from director Nia DaCosta is going to do.

While it’s not all that clear where in the universe Carol (Brie Larson) is, the new trailer does seem to suggest that her powers have somehow become entangled with those of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in such a way that makes the teenager switch places with them whenever she uses her powers. Neither Monica, who now understands her energy manipulation powers, nor Carol, who’s been out fighting aliens with Goose, seem especially jazzed at the new super circuit they’ve formed with an excitable teenager. But the trailer leaves little question that the three Marvels are going to end up making quite the team and might just have one of the MCU’s more inventive “place-switching” fight scenes when The Marvels hits theaters on November 10th.