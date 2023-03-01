The Mandalorian’s special Grogu Xbox controller has a little jacket

The Mandalorian season 3 kicks off Wednesday on Disney Plus, bringing Star Wars fans the continuing adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (a puppet). To capitalize on Mandalorian mania, Microsoft and Lucasfilm have created a special limited-edition Xbox Series X (and Series S) bundle, the centerpiece of which is a little Baby Yoda controller with a little jacket. Practical? No. Adorable? Of course!

The Xbox consoles themselves are fun; Mando’s painted on the larger Xbox Series X, while lil’ Grogu adorns the more diminutive Series S. But that Xbox wireless controller, in Grogu Green, wearing a tiny shearling coat so it doesn’t get chilly, is why folks will probably enter the sweepstakes.

Here’s a close-up shot of that precious wee baby controller, its beady little black “eyes” peering out, begging you to pick it up and play some Halo:

Image: Microsoft/Lucasfilm

For a chance to win those Xbox consoles and the Grogu controller, all you really need to do is retweet the Xbox account on Twitter — specifically, this tweet. The sweepstakes event runs from March 1 to May 11, and it’s open to fans globally (with some exceptions, of course). Elsewhere on Twitter, we can see that the Grogu-themed Xbox Series S also now bears the signatures of The Mandalorian co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and actor Pedro Pascal.

Xbox has created similarly themed one-offs and special editions of its hardware in the past, including last year’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 furry controllers.