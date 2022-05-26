The Mandalorian season 3 debuts February 2023

Disney announced at Star Wars Celebration that The Mandalorian’s third season will debut in February 2023 on Disney Plus.

The third season of The Mandalorian has been a long time coming — season two debuted all the way back in October 2020. Thankfully, we’ve seen Mando and Grogu a bit more recently than that, as they starred in some of the later episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, but it still feels like it’s been quite a while since the last dedicated season of The Mandalorian.

At Star Wars Celebration, executive producer Jon Favreau announced that Mando will finally be headed to Mandalore, the home planet of the Mandalorians, in search for forgiveness. Favreau also shared that fans should expect to see some familiar faces in the new season, with Carl Weathers and Katee Sackhoff returning to play Greef Karga and Bo-Katan Kryze, respectively.

There’s a lot the show can explore in its third season, but I have just one big question: what will Grogu eat next?