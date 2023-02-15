‘The Mageseeker’ is a League of Legends RPG from the studio behind ‘Moonlighter’

2023 will be another big year for fans of Riot Games and League of Legends. This morning, the studio announced it will release not one but three games from its before 2024. The slate opens with The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, a new action RPG from , the studio behind 2018’s . The Mageseeker casts you as Sylas, everyone’s favorite rogue Damacian mage, as he attempts to lead a revolution against the kingdom that imprisoned him. Riot is billing the game as a “2D hi-bit” title, meaning it features a pixel art style that takes advantage of modern rendering techniques. Judging from the trailer Riot shared, The Mageseeker looks like it draws inspiration from games like Hyper Light Drifter and Titan Souls. It will arrive this spring on PC and consoles.

Sometime this summer, Riot will then release Convergence: A League of Legends Story. Double Stallion, a Montreal-based studio that’s best known for its work on , has been working on the game since at least 2019. It stars Ekko, one of the League champions who makes an appearance in , in a 2D action platformer. This being a game about Ekko, expect to use time manipulation to solve some of the challenges and puzzles Convergence throws at you.

Lastly, there’s Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. This spinoff comes courtesy of creator and will arrive sometime in the fall. Of the three games that Riot shared release dates for today, Song of Nunu is probably the one I’m most excited to play since Nunu and Willump are such a loveable pair and Tequila Works has a consistent track record. Both Convergence and Song of Nunu will be available to play on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store when they arrive later this year.