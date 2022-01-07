The Mac Mini M1 is up to $150 off, plus the rest of the week’s best tech deals

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Despite the holidays being behind us, there are still some good tech deals floating around on the internet. While we likely won’t see the deep discounts we saw in November and December for some time, the deals that are currently available are noteworthy for this time of year. A number of Google smart devices are on sale, including the second-generation Nest Hub for $60 and the Nest Audio for $75. Apple’s Mac Mini M1 is as low as $600 for the base model, while the iPad Air is $60 off. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Mac Mini M1

The base Mac Mini M1 is $100 off thanks to a sale and an additional coupon, bringing it down to $600. This model runs on the M1 chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is Apple’s most affordable M1 machine, making it a good option if you’re in need of an upgraded desktop. If you’d rather invest in a more powerful version, Adorama has the Mac Mini M1 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $750, or $150 less than usual.

Buy Mac Mini M1 at Amazon – $600

Buy Mac Mini Mi1 (16GB) at Adorama – $750

iPad Air

The 2020 iPad Air is on sale for $539 right now, or $60 off its normal price. We gave the tablet a score of 90 for its fast performance and WiFi speeds, healthy battery life and attractive, updated design.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon – $539

Apple Watch Series 7

The 45mm, GPS + Cellular Series 7 smartwatch is $120 off, bringing it down to a record low fo $629. You’re getting the latest and great from Apple in the Series 7, and we gave the Watch a score of 90 for its larger display, speedier charging and usefulness of watchOS 8.

Buy Series 7 (45mm, GPS + Cellular) at Amazon – $629

10.2-inch iPad

Apple’s latest iPad with 256GB of storage and cellular connectivity is on sale for $579, or $30 off its normal rate. This model earned a score of 86 from us for its improved front camera, better performance and excellent battery life.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad (256GB, Cellular) at Amazon – $579

24-inch iMac M1

The silver 24-inch iMac M1 is $50 cheaper than usual at Amazon, so you can get it for $1,249. We gave the thin-and-light desktop a score of 89 for its speedy performance, stunning display and easy to move body.

Buy 24-inch iMac M1 at Amazon – $1,249

Google Nest Audio

The Nest Audio smart speaker is down to $75, which is $25 off its regular price. While not as good as its Black Friday price, it’s still a good discount on one of our favorite smart speakers. It earned a score of 87 from us for its excellent audio quality, stereo mode and minimalist design. You can also pick up the Nest Mini for only $25.

Buy Nest Audio at Best Buy – $75

Buy Nest Audio at Adorama – $75

Google News Hub (2nd gen)

The second-generation Nest Hub has been discounted to $60, or $40 off its normal price. That’s also only $10 more than it was during the holiday shopping season. We gave it a score of 89 for its nice 7-inch display, improved performance and audio quality plus its new sleep tracking feature.

Buy Nest Hub (2nd gen) at Best Buy – $60

Buy Nest Hub (2nd gen) at Adorama – $60

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Walmart has the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $140, or $40 off its normal price. This is only $5 more than its Black Friday price, too, making it a good opportunity to grab a new controller at one of the best prices we’ve seen. This accessory has a number of premium features including six adjustable-tension thumbsticks, four paddles, two D-pads and support for up to three custom profiles.

Buy Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 at Walmart – $140

New tech deals

Fitbit Charge 5

The Charge 5 fitness tracker is down to $130 at HSN, which is a return to its Black Friday pricing. We gave the wearable a score of 82 for its accurate GPS, improved design and multi-day battery life.

Buy Charge 5 at HSN – $130

Logitech Streamcam

Logitech’s streaming-focused webcam, the Streamcam, is on sale for $150. While not a record low, it’s still $20 off its normal price and a decent deal. It made it into our best webcams guide thanks to its excellent 1080p/60fps video quality, solid built-in mics and the ability to record in landscape or portrait orientation.

Buy Logitech Streamcam at Amazon – $150

