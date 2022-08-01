The M1 MacBook Air is matching one of its lowest prices ever at Best Buy

Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is currently our favorite Fitbit, one that is on sale on Amazon in the black colorway for $148.19, the best price we’ve seen yet for the $229.99 wearable. While a new model of the Versa is likely on the horizon, it likely won’t be a drastic upgrade, and the Versa 3 still boasts many of the features we’ve come to expect in a budget-friendly fitness tracker, including continuous heart rate monitoring and SpO2 sensors. In addition to built-in Google Assitant and Amazon Alexa functionality, the waterproof, GPS-enabled fitness tracker includes heart-rate monitoring and can last for up to six days on a single charge.

The first-gen Amazon Echo Show 8 is currently matching its best price ever at Best Buy. The Alexa-based home assistant initially retailed for $109.99 but is currently on sale for $54.99, which matches its lowest price to date. The last-gen smart display has a less powerful camera than the newer model and isn’t quite as fast but still features access to the same library of Alexa skills and includes many of the same features. It also touts the same display, same design, and same speaker system, rendering a great budget option if you need something more capable than Amazon’s smaller Echo displays. Read our first-gen Echo Show 5 review.

A pair of universal power supplies (UPS) from APC are on sale today at Amazon for their lowest prices to date. The 850VA model normally costs $89.99 but is currently on sale for $89.99, while the 1500VA model is down to $149.99 from its usual $199.99 price. More than just heavy surge protectors, universal power supplies are equipped with an onboard battery and voltage monitoring system that ensures that none of your connected devices will unexpectedly shut down in the event you trip your breaker or a blackout occurs. The onboard batteries for either model give you enough time to save your work and shut things down properly without worrying about harming your devices.

Originally available for $199.99, the Jabra Elite 7 Pros are currently discounted to $129.99 at Best Buy, the best price to date for these noise-canceling earbuds. While the lack of Bluetooth multipoint is a definite strike against them, the overall performance and reliability of these earbuds make this a deal worth checking out if you’re in the market for some new earbuds. The Elite 7 Pro lacks some of the bassiness of other earbuds in the Jabra lineup, like the 85t, but the Jabra app still allows you to fine-tune your listening experience with a number of features like EQ customization and remappable controls. Read our review.

A few more for the road…

The 8BitDo Pro 2 offers many of the same features as the Nintendo Pro Controller but at a lower price point. Normally $49.99, this excellent Bluetooth controller is discounted right now to just $39.99 on Amazon. The Pro 2 features extra triggers, hand grips, remappable buttons, and back paddles and can pair with Windows, macOS, and mobile devices. Read our review .

. Seagate’s 500GB FireCuda SSD is currently discounted to $94.99 ($75 off) on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen yet for the heatsink-equipped drive. While this M.2 SSD can, of course, be used with a PC that has a free M.2 slot, it can also be used to expand the real estate on a PlayStation 5 if you find yourself running out of room.

Normally $59.99, the Tribit StormBox is now on sale on Amazon for $39.99. The current discount brings the waterproof Bluetooth speaker — which offers great sound for its size and a convenient elastic strap that allows you to secure it to a variety of surfaces — down to its lowest price ever.